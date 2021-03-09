Global Syntactic Foam Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 5.14% in 2030.

Global Syntactic Foam Market to surpass USD 220.41 billion by 2030 from USD 113.5 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.14% in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30. Syntactic Foam is experiencing an escalating demand from various end-user industries such as Marine& Subsea, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sports & Leisure. Furthermore, rising deepwater oil and gas activity and increasing deep-water and ultra-deep-water projects are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. Also, mounting consumption of hybrid syntactic foam propels the market growth further.

Syntactic foam is a composite substance produced by filling polymer, ceramic, or metal with hollow glass or ceramic matrix called micro balloons. The word ‘syntactic’ means ordered grouping of the spheres and the term ‘foam’ refers to the closed cellular structure. The hollow spheres inside of the syntactic foam offer most of the material’s beneficial properties. Syntactic foams have a low coefficient of thermal expansion, a high specific strength, and a lower total density due to their gas- or air-filled matter. Syntactic foams can be employed as an alternative to PVC, metals, plastics, and different forms. The highly ordered syntactic foams are capable to be utilized in designs that involve multifunctional requirements such as radar transparency, aerospace structures, microwave electronics, and EMI shielding.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-429

Free Sample Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

Global Syntactic Foam Market: Key Players

Trelleborg AB

Engineered Syntactic Systems

Diab International AB

SynFoam

Floatex

ALSEAMAR

Deepwater Buoyancy

CMT Materials

Other prominent players

Global Syntactic Foam Market: Segments

Polymer segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Syntactic Foam Market is segmented by Matrix Type into Metal, Polymer, and Ceramic. The polymer segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 due to its increasing demand from marine & subsea applications such as vehicles, pumps underwater robotics, flotation, and oil & gas pipeline insulation. In addition, due to their superior characteristics such as low thermal expansion coefficient, high specific strength they are expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Semiconductors segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Syntactic Foam Market is divided End User into Marine& Subsea, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sports & Leisure, and Others. The Marine& Subsea segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years. Syntactic Foams are widely used in subsea buoyancy applications and the marine industry owing to their unique properties of high strength at low density and low moisture absorption. They offer buoyancy and weight reduction for several underwater activities and resist hydrostatic pressure and long-term water exposure up to the depth at which the syntactic foam is rated.

Download Free PDF Report Brochure@

https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-429

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising application of syntactic Foams in subsea activities

Material composition of Syntactic Foams offers unique mechanical properties due to which they are utilized in subsea applications below 700-meter depth. The properties of Syntactic Foams such as high buoyancy per kilogram, high compressive strength, and low water absorption make them ideal for subsea applications that require high performance and long lifetime. Special formulations of the materials also have the potential to meet extreme requirements regarding temperature or fire resistance. These materials also find their application in deepwater pipe insulation, spacecraft, boat hulls, underwater vehicles, and even soccer balls

Increasing consumption of hybrid syntactic foam

Syntactic foams consist of glass micro balloons that provide mechanical and thermal properties that can be used as a core in aerospace and marine structures. Hybrid syntactic foams are gaining popularity these days and are employed in various applications including thermal insulation, subsea and marine applications due to their high hygroscopic and hydrostatic strength, impact absorption, and high stiffness at low density. They are used in the aerospace and aviation industries as guide insulators owing to dielectric properties that remain constant at high depth.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/syntactic-foam-market/429

Restraint

High cost associated with transportation and logistics

Cost involved in the transportation and logistics of the materials of syntactic foam is likely to hamper the market in the coming years. The equipment, pipes, and field joints involved in the project are required to be completely thermally insulated. Some of the thermally insulated components are produced in places that far away foam the installation location. This results in highly increased transportation and logistics costs.

Global Syntactic Foam Market: Regions

Global Syntactic Foam Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa. Global Syntactic Foam Market in North America held the largest market share in the year 2019. North America will continue to dominate the global Syntactic Foam Market because of the growing use of syntactic foam in the marine & subsea industries in countries including Canada, the US, and Mexico.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-429

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality

Contact us

Fatpos Global

United Kingdom

275 New North Road, Islington Suite 1275

London, N1 7AA, UK

+1 (484) 775 0523

info@fatposglobal.com