Global Swimwear Market || Keyplayers Jantzen Apparel LLC, and PVH Corp.

The report “Global Swimwear Market, By Product Type (Women’s Swimwear, Men’s Swimwear, Goggles, and Swim Caps), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores and Offline Stores), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In February 2019, Speedo launched its smartest ever Fastskin range, which consists of Fastskin LZR Pure Intent and Fastskin LZR Pure Valor, using new technologies and fabrics, to make a suit perfect for every type of competitive swimmer.

In 2018, LA JOLLA GROUP approached Brandwave to develop a dynamic global print and digital campaign for some of the most innovative board shorts. Featuring O’Neill’s innovative hyper dry and nano technology allowed the shorts to dry completely in a rapid span of 5 minutes.

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Swimming in Sports.

Healthy Lifestyles by Participating in Fitness Activities.

Popularity of value-added features, such as trendy prints and convenient cuts.

Opportunities and Trends

Smart-connected swimwear.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Swimwear Market”, By Product Type (Women’s Swimwear, Men’s Swimwear, Goggles, and Swim Caps), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores and Offline Stores), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.

By product type, the women segment held the largest market share in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. Demand for swimwear is increasing among women as they desire to look stylish at the pool or beach.

By distribution channel, the offline segment held the major share in 2018, garnering more than three-fourths of the total market. The online segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 6.60% by 2024.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to account highest revenue share, due to growing rate of population, rising health awareness among people, and product innovation.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global swimwear market includes Diana Sport., American Apparel, Inc., Arena Italia S.p.A., NoZONE Clothing Limited, Speedo, La Perla Group, LA JOLLA GROUP, O’Neill, Inc., PARAH S.p.A, Perry Ellis International, Inc., Jantzen Apparel LLC, and PVH Corp.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces Analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.

