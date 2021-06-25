Global Sustained Release Coatings Industry top companies analysis | WhipsmartMI

The global Sustained Release Coatings market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share. Colorcon Leading Companies in Sustained Release Coatings Market, BASF SE, Evonik, Colorcon, Coating Place, Inc. are the prominent key players in this market.

The Sustained Release Coatings Market report has been categorized as below

By Substrate

Tablets

Capsules

Pills

By Application

In Vitro

In Vivo

By Polymer Material Type

Ethyl & methyl cellulose

Polyvinyl & cellulose acetate

Methacrylic acid

PEG

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

Industry participants are constantly engaged in various R&D activities in order to meet the increasing demand for microencapsulated goods, thereby assisting the sustained release coating market’s growth. To tap niche markets in cancer and brain tumor-specific drug delivery, new technologies such as sustained release coating are needed. During the forecast period, the global tablet market is projected to dominate the overall sustained release coating market, with a higher growth rate. The development of mini-tablets, which have numerous advantages such as ease of manufacture, less coating material requirement, lower risk of dose dumping, and lower inter- and intra-subject variability, is expected to drive the segment’s growth. Other advances in this market include flexible sustained release, immediate-release tablet systems, modified-release tablet formulations, and excipient technologies. North America is expected to retain its position as the largest sustained release coating market, with a higher market share, over the forecast period. The sustained release coating market is being propelled forward by rising demand for microencapsulated tablets, capsules, and pills. The presence of major pharmaceutical conglomerates, as well as increased investments in new drugs and drug delivery systems, has fueled the demand for sustained release coatings.

