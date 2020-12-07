Global Surgical Staplers Market Growth Register by COVID 19 Effect | Adopting New Technologies, Quality in Productivity and Rising Trend by 2027

“Global Surgical Staplers Market–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025” New Research Report Added to Databridgemarketresearch.com database. The report width Of pages : 350 Figures: 60 And Tables: 220 in it. Global Surgical Staplers Market describes complete industry Outlook with in-depth analysis. This report also Includes the complete analysis of each segment in terms of opportunity, market attractiveness index and growth rate, top players and new comers in industry, competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.key statistics on the market status. which give the clear idea about the product differentiation and an understanding of competitive landscape Globally.

Global Surgical Staplers Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.62 billion to an estimated value of USD 6.39 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.37% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing surgical procedures.

The global surgical staplers market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Medtronic dominated the surgical staplers market accounting for the highest market share in 2016, followed by Ethicon. U.S., LLC. Other players in this market include Cardica Inc., Smith and Nephew Plc, CONMED Corporation, Purple Surgical Inc., Welfare Medical Ltd, Reach Surgical., Grena Ltd., B.Braun Melsungen AG, Frankenman International Limited, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., and Touchstone International Medical Science Co. Ltd. among others held 11.9% of the global surgical staplers market in 2016.

Market Definition: Global Surgical Staplers Market

Surgical staplers are used in surgery to close the skin wounds and joins. They are used in place of sutures as it reduces local inflammatory response and width of the wound. It also reduces the post procedure complexities like bleeding. With advancement in technologies, now surgical staplers are made of plastics or stainless steel. Due to increasing obesity, cardiovascular problems and cancer, there is increase in the surgical stapler market.

Market Drivers

Technological advancement and development in surgeries is driving the growth of this market.

Increasing geriatric population is driving the market.

Market Restraints

High cost of the surgical procedure is restraining the market.

Higher risk of infections and other conditions is restraining the market.

MEDTRONIC:

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Medtronic is a global healthcare solutions company and it is the world’s largest standalone medical technology development company. The company operates in four business segments, cardiac and vascular group, minimally invasive therapies group, restorative therapies group, and diabetes group.

Recent developments:

1. In February 2014, Covidien plc., subsidiary of Medtronic received 510(k) clearance for Endo GIA Reinforced Reload surgical stapler device with tri-staple technology.

2. In August 2012, Covidien plc., subsidiary of Medtronic received 510(k) clearance for iDrive Ultra Powered Stapling System. It is fully powered, reusable, battery-operated endoscopic surgical stapler which improves staple line strength, hemostasis, and is leak resistance.

Ethicon. U.S., LLC:

Founded in 1886 and headquartered at New Brunswick, New Jersey, U.S., Ethicon US, LLC., is a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., is engaged in the development and marketing of healthcare products. The company operates through three business segments- Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

Recent Developments:

In May 2017, Ethicon US, LLC launched a new product ECHELON FLEX GST (Gripping Surface Technology) which is used in thoracic and colorectal surgery. The product is designed to enhance the stapling performance and is suited for facing the challenges in thoracic and colorectal procedures which involves diseased, thick, and thin tissues. 2. In April 2017, Ethicon US, LLC received 510(K) approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for ECHELON CIRCULAR Powered Stapler to reduce complications in colorectal, gastric and thoracic cancer surgeries. Drivers: Global Surgical Staplers Market Some of the major factors driving the market for surgical staplers market are increase in number of surgical procedures, technological advancement, increasing preference for surgical staplers over sutures, and increasing trend of minimally invasive surgeries. These factors increase the demand for devices such as manual, powered, disposable and reusable. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, obesity, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lung cancer leading to increasing number of surgeries, and technological advancements are the major factors driving the growth of the surgical staplers market. INCREASE IN NUMBER OF SURGICAL PROCEDURES High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, obesity, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lung cancer are leading to increasing number of surgeries. The alarming rate of increase in number of surgeries has raised the demand of medical devices across the globe. This will drive the market for surgical staplers making the physicians depend on a more convenient method of wound closure. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS The surgical staplers technology market is expected to show significant growth in the coming years due to improved patient care systems during surgeries through advancement in stapling devices. Staplers make it possible to create anastomosis quickly, easily, and securely. A new tri-staple technology has been introduced as an alternative to the standard stapler to minimize the challenges associated with extra-thick, hard to reach and high-risk tissues and tissue slippage during firing.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2017, Medtronic announce the launch Signia Stapling System which will provide surgeon with real-time feedback and automated responses to real-time data. To measure the firing force and to adjust the speed of the staplers it has adaptive firing technology. Signia also offers surgeons one-handed staple firing which help them to stay focused on surgical site.

In June 2018, Aesculap, Inc. announced the acquisition of Dextera Surgical Inc. The main aim is to meet the needs and requirement of the changing healthcare environment and will also find the solutions for beating heart coronary and video-assisted thoracic surgery.

Competitive Analysis:

Global surgical staplers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of surgical staplers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

