Global Surgical Stapler Market: The 2020-2030 Market and Growth Factor Outlook | Purple Surgical, Inc., Smith & Nephew, 3M Company, etc.
Introduction:
Surgical staplers are specialized staplers used in surgery to close skin join, wounds, or remove parts of the bowels or lungs. Currently, staplers are favoured over sutures as these are easier, accurate, consistent, and faster to use than hand sutures. Modern surgical staplers are either reusable that is made of stainless steel or disposable that are made of plastic.
Drivers and Restraints:
Surgical staplers were developed following growing concerns regarding the healing of traditional sutures. According to data published by the American Society for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery, in the U.S. in 2017, the number of bariatric surgeries performed was 228,000, as compared to 158,000 in 2011. Bariatric and other weight loss-related surgeries use surgical staplers to close the surgical openings. This is ultimately driving the target market growth as studied. Modern surgical staplers are less prone to leak and separation as compared to sutures. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population at the risk of acquiring several diseases drives the growth of the global surgical staplers market. Rising demand for powered surgical instruments in emerging economies, highly developed health care infrastructure in developed countries, the advent of new technologies is the other factors that lead to the expansion of the target market. However, rising demand for advanced wound closure materials such as fibrin sealants & glues and price competition in the industry may hamper the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The side effects such as allergic or adverse reactions associated with products such as titanium or steel also restrain the growth of the target market.
- Global Surgical Stapler Market, By Products, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
Company Profile:
- CONMED Corporation
- Company Overview
- CONMED Corporation
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)
- Frankenman International Limited
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd.
- Purple Surgical, Inc.
- Smith & Nephew
- 3M Company
