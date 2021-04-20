Global Surgical Sponge Market is expected to witness growth more than 3% CAGR till 2027

The on-going advancements in medical treatments are anticipated to create potential applications for surgical sponges specifically designed for those applications.

The on-going integration of new technologies such as visualization, robotics and others in medical devices have facilitated healthcare professionals to perform complex surgeries which were once assumed as impossible. For instance, the Skull Base Institute in partnership with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) introduced a high definition 3D endoscope named MARVEL (Multi Angle Rear Viewing Endoscopic) tool, in 2015. This technology has facilitated neurosurgeons to perform complex brain surgeries with less difficulties. These increasing number of complex neurosurgeries are expected to boost the demand for neurosurgical sponges offered by companies such as Cardinal Health, American Surgical Company and others.

Robotic surgery is another emerging trend in healthcare sector which is being rapidly adopted by hospitals in the U.S. and Europe for use in the treatment of a wide range of conditions. Complex cardiac surgeries are witnessing high application of robotics to reduce the total time of performing surgery which enables doctors to perform multiple surgeries in a single day. For instance, Johns Hopkins Hospitals employs robots to perform heart-related surgical procedures such as valve surgery, coronary artery bypass, cardiac tissue ablation, heart defect repair, and tumor removal. These increasing number cardiac surgeries performed through robotic assistance are anticipated to inflate the demand for surgical sponges used during operation. Also implantable surgical sponges which are placed inside the chest after surgery for preventing infection are expected to witness high demand. For instance, RESORBA Medical GmbH provides haemostatic collagen sponge named GENTA-COLL which has antibiotic properties to prevent infection. Thus, the on-going advancements in medical technology such as visualization and robotics are anticipated to inflate the number of surgeries which will in-turn boost the growth of global surgical sponge market.

However, advanced technologies have also facilitated non-invasive surgeries for some disorders which reduce the blood loss during treatment and hence, limit the number of surgical sponges required. For instance, the laser-based fat-removal treatment, which is gaining popularity over invasive liposuction surgeries, minimizes the surgical sponge requirement in the procedure by reducing the flow of bloods and other bodily fluids. In similar instance, the minimally invasive laser spine surgery considerably reduces the loss of blood during treatment and in-turn decreases the use of surgical sponges. These non-invasive surgical treatments are thus hampering the demand in global surgical sponge market.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has further hampered the global surgical sponge market as hospitals are postponing non-essential surgeries. Also people are reluctant to visit medical facilities for getting medical treatments due to fear of getting contaminated.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of surgical sponge market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Global surgical sponge market was valued at US$ 2307.73 Mn in 2019 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 3.8% over the forecast period owing to rise in surgical procedures for treating sick population across globe.

The rayon based surgical sponges are anticipated to witness high demand in future years due to the high absorption capacity of this fabric.

Sterile surgical sponges dominate the global surgical sponge market owing to their high hygiene and aseptic characteristics which avoids infections.

X-Ray detectable surgical sponges are highly popular amongst medical professionals as they minimize the incidences of retained surgical items (surgical product left inside human body after closure of wound).

North America held the highest market share in global surgical sponge market in 2019. However, Asia Pacific region is expected witness highest growth rate over forecast years due to the government initiatives to boost regional healthcare sector.

Some of the players operating in the surgical sponge market are BSN medical, CARWILD CORP, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB., Owens & Minor, Inc., PAUL HARTMANN Middle East FZE and Winner Medical Group Inc. amongst others.

