Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market || keyplayers Cryolife, Inc. Stryker Corporation Hemostasis, LLC 

Introduction

Surgical sealants and adhesives are materials used to strengthened surgical wounds, repair injured tissues, binding the tissues together internally and externally after surgery or injury and it can also replace general stitching practices of the surgeon. Adhesives and surgical sealants and are chosen over traditional methods for closure of wound like suture and staples because of their various benefits such as usability, efficacy, and safety in various different situations in various tissues. It can be used in combination with staples and sutures, in sealing leaks of gas or fluids for strengthening and successfully treat emergency hemostasis. Surgical sealants and adhesives products helps excludes the need of sutures by forming a barrier to stop the fluid of blood oozing after surgery or forms chemical bond and it also helps to heal wound or an injury.