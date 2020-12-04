 Global Surgical Robots Market to Witness Huge Growth by Worldwide| Global Current Trade Size And Future Prospective

Databridgemarketresearch.com added a new study on Global Surgical Robots Market Research Review 2020 that has been just made available providing an extensive knowledge and perceptions of the industry. In order to build a through future prospect for the Global Surgical Robots Market, the current and historical data has been gathered, classified and analyzed. Major industry experts and analysts examining the Global Surgical Robots Market worldwide were interviewed to obtain the data validating through secondary research findings.

Global Surgical Robots Market Report contains key drivers and Restraints of the market with their information and market competition situation among the vendors and company profile. Product picture, specification, classification, category are also mentioned. Comprehensively evaluates absolute scrutiny of the competitive landscape, covering value chain and key players.

“Global surgical robots market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 14.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026”.

Some of the major players operating in the global surgical robots market are Intuitive Surgical, Accuray Incorporated, Stryker, MEDTRONIC, Smith & Nephew, THINK Surgical, Inc., TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Verb Surgical Inc., Auris Health, Inc., Virtual Incision Corporation, Restoration Robotics, Inc. and others.

Robotic surgery, also known as robot-assisted surgery, allows surgeons to perform a variety of complex procedures by increasing precision, flexibility, and control over conventional techniques. Robotic surgery allows procedures to be performed through minimally invasive surgery or small incisions. It can also be used for some traditional open surgical procedures.

The first documented use of a robot-assisted surgery occurred in 1985, when the PUMA 560 robotic surgical arm which was used in very delicate neurosurgical biopsy and non-laparoscopic surgery. This surgery has led to the first laparoscopic procedure involving a robotic system a cholecystectomy in 1987. 1990 is marked as the year when AESOP system, the first system got the approval by the Food and Drug administration (FDA) for its endoscopic procedure. In 2000, the Da Vinci surgical system became the first robotic surgery system approved by FDA for general laparoscopic surgery.

The future of robots-assisted surgery is nearly as promising as the humans are inventing the better ways of accomplishing the delicate medical procedures. The rising ageing population, rising case of acute and chronic diseases and better benefits to patients and surgeons are the main drivers for global surgical robots market.

Growth of Global Surgical Robot Market by Region

The global surgical robot market is broken down by region. The growth of this market is mainly due to the growth of emerging countries in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Increasing investment in research and development of surgical robots, along with increased availability of medical robots and increased per capita income, are all factors that are expected to accelerate the growth of the surgical robot market worldwide in this region.

The industry is also expected to experience growth in developed regions, including North America and Europe. Increasing application of surgical robots, increasing patient demand for minimally invasive procedures, and increasing prevalence of chronic and degenerative diseases in this region are all factors that expand the size of this market in North America and Europe over the expected period.

Segmentation: Global Surgical Robots Market

The global surgical robot market is divided into three main segments: product type, brand and application.

By product type, markets are grouped into robotic systems, devices, accessories, and services. In 2019, the instrument sector is expected to lead to a 59.3% share price and is growing to a CAGR of 15.1% by 2026 during the forecast period of 2019.

Based on the brand, the market is divided into Da Vinci surgical system, renaissance, cyber knife, Artas, ROSA, etc. The 2019 Da Vinci surgical system segment is expected to lead to a 79.6% share, growing at the highest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026.

Application Segmentation: Global Surgical Robots Market

Global Surgical Robots Market is used in various applications of medical robots. Robotic surgery is mainly used for the following purposes:

General Surgery,

Urological,

Gynaecological,

Gastrointestinal,

Radical Prostatectomy,

Cardiothoracic Surgery,

Colorectal Surgery,

Radiotherapy,

Others

