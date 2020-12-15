Global Surgical Robots Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2027

Databridgemarketresearch.com added a new study on Global Surgical Robots Market Research Review 2020 that has been just made available providing an extensive knowledge and perceptions of the industry. The Global Surgical Robots Market research report offers the market insights from the statistics, gathered from the reliable market information such as manufacturers, channel partners, decision makers and regulatory bodies. It outlines segment of the market investigates progression such as drivers, limitations and opportunities that at present strongly affect the market and could impact the market in future, Market share analysis mentioned in this report with a specific end goal to clarify the intensity of rivalry between driving market players working over the globe. It validated primary and secondary research methodology and data sources that are implied to collect key information like market size, trends, revenue and analysis.

Global surgical robots market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 14.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The first documented use of a robot-assisted surgery occurred in 1985, when the PUMA 560 robotic surgical arm which was used in very delicate neurosurgical biopsy and non-laparoscopic surgery. This surgery has led to the first laparoscopic procedure involving a robotic system a cholecystectomy in 1987. 1990 is marked as the year when AESOP system, the first system got the approval by the Food and Drug administration (FDA) for its endoscopic procedure. In 2000, the Da Vinci surgical system became the first robotic surgery system approved by FDA for general laparoscopic surgery. The future of robots-assisted surgery is nearly as promising as the humans are inventing the better ways of accomplishing the delicate medical procedures. The rising ageing population, rising case of acute and chronic diseases and better benefits to patients and surgeons are the main drivers for global surgical robots market.

Global Surgical Robots Market By Product Type (Instruments, Robotic Systems, Accessories and Services), Brands (DA Vinci Surgical System, CyberKnife, Renaissance, Artas, ROSA, Others), Application (General Surgery, Urological, Gynaecological, Gastrointestinal, Radical Prostatectomy, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, Radiotherapy, Others), Geography (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Drivers: Global Surgical Robots Market

The rising aging population, rising cases of acute and chronic diseases and better benefits to patients and surgeons are the key driving factors in the global surgical robots market.

RISING AGEING POPULATION

With increasing age, the patient pool for chronic disease is rising. Older populations are more prone to diseases such as diabetes, allergies, arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, infections, gastrointestinal and other problems. For instance, according to U.S. census the number of people age 65 and older in the United States on July 1, 2015 were 47.8 million as well as according to Administration for Community Living (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services), the elderly population- with age 65 years or older were around 46.2 million in 2014, they represented 14.5% of the U.S. population and it is expected that this will grow to 98 million by 2060, more than twice their number in 2014. With the increasing ageing there are several health issues that affects the senior citizens like osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, cardiovascular diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetesamong others which leads to a surge in the demand for surgeries. As there are limited number of doctors whereas the demand for surgery is more, in such a situation surgical robots are very helpful, they help to reduce the time span of each surgery and makes sure that everyone gets treated. Hence, ageing population is expected to drive the market for the surgical robots

Mention below is healthcare cost spend on acute and chronic diseases:

In the European Union, an estimated USD 778.06 billion is spent per year on treating chronic diseases. Many of these chronic diseases require frequent medical aid.According to Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention(CDC) around 86% of the healthcare costs in the U.S. for treating people with chronic disease

With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases the demand for development and innovation of drugs and devices is increasing. This growing demand has provided an opportunity for the pharmaceutical companies to focus on introducing various products in the market in order to meet the rising demand for targeted drug delivery systems. Due to this rising demand the pharmaceutical companies are focusing on developing surgical devices like robots systems, instruments and, accessories and services, which are compatible and easy to use by the doctor, reduces the time taken for the surgery and many others, this has contributed to the demand for the surgical robots. For instance, in 2016, Intuitive Surgical and Fosun Pharma agreed to establish a joint venture to research, develop, manufacture and sell robotic assisted catheter-based medical devices. This joint venture will initially produce products targeting early diagnosis and cost-effective treatment of lung cancer, one of the most commonly diagnosed forms of cancer in the world

BETTER BENEFITS TO PATIENTS AND SURGEONS

Robotic surgery is a form of laparoscopic surgery or minimally invasive surgery in which a computer-controlled robot assists surgeon during the surgical procedure. The robots provide the surgeon with an increased level of dexterity and allow the surgeons to operate in small spaces inside the body that would otherwise require open surgery. Robotic surgery results in smaller incisions as compared to traditional open surgery, resulting into reduction in pain and scarring, and thus it leads to less time spent in the hospital and quicker recovery times. However, it is not only beneficial to the patients but also to the surgeons. Surgeon also gets great benefits from the robotic surgery, gaining enhanced precision, flexibility, control and vision. It also allows the surgeon to perform very delicate or complex surgeries that may have been difficult or even impossible without aid of the robot.

Benefits to Patients Include

More precise surgery: often in surgery, the surgeon needs to operate near healthy, sensitive organs, tissues and nerves. The goal of surgery is to remove the abnormalities without effecting surrounding healthy structures. The small size and flexibility of the robotic instruments makes this possible.

Less loss of blood and risk of infection: the surgeon makes tiny incisions rather than large as compared to the traditional method of surgery. which lowers the less loss of blood and also less risk of infection According to Eurostat, the article published in 2017 reports that older population aged more than 65 or over had 19.2% share which is increased by 0.3% compared with the 2016 data.

Benefits to Surgeons Include

Superior dexterity: motion of a human hand has certain limitations which are overcome by the robots.Robotic instruments exceed the dexterity and range of motion of the human hand. The arms can rotate a full of 360 degrees. This allows the surgeon to operate in a way that would not be possible without the robot.

RISING CASE OF ACUTE AND CHRONIC DISEASES

The prevalence of diseases and conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, cancer and many others over the period of time. Mention below is some of the statistics related to the chronic disease

According to Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion as of 2012, about half of all adults—117 million people—had one or more chronic health conditions. One in four adults had two or more chronic health conditions

According to European commission, in 2012, chronic diseases in Europe accounted for 86% of all deaths.

According to Centers for Disease Control And Prevention (CDC) also states that in America, each year 7 of 10 deaths are caused due to chronic diseases.

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, in 2011, chronic diseases were the leading cause of illness, disability and death in Australia and it accounted for 90% of all deaths

Competitive Analysis: Global Surgical Robots Market

Some of the major players operating in the global surgical robots market are Intuitive Surgical, Accuray Incorporated, Stryker, MEDTRONIC, Smith & Nephew, THINK Surgical, Inc., TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Verb Surgical Inc., Auris Health, Inc., Virtual Incision Corporation, Restoration Robotics, Inc. and others.

Product Launch

In March 2019, Smith & Nephew, a global medical technology company announced the product launch of Navio Surgical System and its investment which would help in establishing its multi-asset robotic and digital surgery and ecosystem. The NAVIO 7.0 is designed for improving the surgeon’s experience through expanded surgical preferences, streamlined workflow and a new intuitive interface which would reduce the surgery time as compared to the previous version. This would help in expanding the product portfolio of the company.

In January 2019, Medtronic has revealed about their new product launch in the robotic-assisted spine surgery segment i.e. U.S. commercial launch of Mazor X Stealth(TM) edition. The Mazor X Stealth Edition will offer a fully-integrated procedural solution that can be used in surgical planning, workflow, execution and confirmation.

Segmentation: Global Surgical Robots Market

Global surgical robots market is segmented into three notable segments which are product type, brands and application.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into robotic systems, instruments, accessories and services. Instruments are growing at the highest CAGR of 15.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In March 2019, Zimmer Biomet received a FDA Clearance for the ROSA ONE Spine System which will be used for the robotically assisted surgeries. This would help in the expansion of product portfolio of the company.

On the basis of brands, the market is segmented into Da Vinci surgical system, Renaissance, Cyberknife, Artas, ROSA and others. Da Vinci surgical system is growing at the highest CAGR of 15.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In March 2018, Auris Surgical Robotics has got FDA Clearance for Monarch Platform which is a flexible robotic endoscopic platform. The initial aim of the Monarch platform will be for treating the lung cancer along with the FDA clearance for the usage of device in the therapeutic and diagnostic bronchoscopy procedures. This approval helped the company to launch the products across U.S.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into general surgery, urological, gynaecological, gastrointestinal, radiotherapy, radical prostatectomy, cardiothoracic surgery, colorectal surgery and others. General surgery is growing at the highest CAGR of 17.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In April 2017, Intuitive Surgical announced that the new Da Vinci X Surgical System received a CE mark approval in Europe. The da Vinci X System will help in offering the surgeons and hospitals with the access to some of the most advanced robotic-assisted surgery technology at a lower cost. This would help in enhancing the customer base of the company.



