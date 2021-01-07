Global Surgical Robots Market: Regional Analysis and Strategies in Forecasted Period 2020-2030

The report “Global Surgical Robots Market, By Product Type (Instrument and Accessories and Robot System (Da Vinci, Mako, NOVIA, ROSA, and Others), By Application (Gynecology Surgery, General Surgery, Urology Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, and Other Surgery), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global surgical robots market is projected to grow from US$ 9.2 billion in 2019 to US$ 43.3 billion by 2029. Global surgical robots market is driven by increasing need for automation in healthcare. In addition, various benefit of surgical robot is expected to upsurge the global market growth. Nevertheless, research and development is creating lucrative opportunities for target market key players.

In 2018, Accuray Incorporated has announced that the Addenbrooke’s Hospital clinical team has treated the first cancer patients in the United Kingdom with the innovative Radixact® System.

The global surgical robots market accounted for US$ 9.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 16.8%, over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

By product type, the global surgical robots market is segmented into instrument and accessories and robot system. The robot system is further segmented into da vinci, mako, NOVIA, ROSA, and others.

By application, the global surgical robots market is categorized into gynecology surgery, general surgery, urology surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, and other surgery.

By region, North America surgical robots market is anticipated to be the largest target market over the forecast period. The adoption of surgical robots at ambulatory surgical centers on a large scale is the major driving factor for the target market growth in North America. The adoption of surgical robots in North America has increased owing to several benefits rendered by surgical robots such as high precision, fast recovery, less pain, and high performance. These factors have propelled the target market growth in North America.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Surgical Robots Market”, By Product Type (Instrument and Accessories and Robot System (Da Vinci, Mako, NOVIA, ROSA, and Others), By Application (Gynecology Surgery, General Surgery, Urology Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopideic Surgery, and Other Surgery), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global surgical robot market includes Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Mazor Robotics Inc., Medtech SA, Accuray Incorporated, Smith & Nephew plc., Renishaw plc., Auris Health, Inc., Medrobotics Corporation, and Varian Medical Systems.