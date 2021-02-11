Global Surgical Robots Market is Anticipated to Observe a CAGR of 10.1% during the Forecast Period

The global biometric technology market estimated to be USD 22.0 billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach USD 58.0 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period. The factors responsible for the growth of biometric technology across the globe is surging demand for high level security in the private, public, and commercial sectors. Moreover, widespread use of biometrics technology in consumer electronics, in order to enhance customer experiences, is also boost the growth of the market. Increasing uses of biometric technology in the e-commerce application for secure transactions also supports in the growth of the global biometric technology market.

Market Segmentation

Insight by Type

Based on type, the global biometric technology market is categorized into face, hand geometry, voice, signature, iris, automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS), non-AFIS, others. In 2019, the non-AFIS segment dominated the biometric technology market owing to its high accuracy and efficiency it is widely adopted in various sectors to enable authorized access.

However, market for AFIS segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to its use in fingerprint and palm identification for many civil applications.

Industry Dynamics

Growth Drivers

The primary factors driving the growth of the global biometric technology market are:

– Growing concerns regarding internal and external securities

– Growing use of the technology in government and private sectors for employee identification and attendance

– Rising adoption of biometrics systems in the BFSI sector for securing financial transactions across the globe

Challenges

Higher in price as compared to their alternates may hinder the growth of the global biometric technology market.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, North America is the largest revenue contributor in the biometric technology market. In the region, biometric techniques are widely used in various departments such as commerce, defense, homeland security, justice, and state.

Asia-Pacific is observed to witness the fastest growth in the market, as the region comprises of the large population base and increasing awareness about the technology. In addition, countries such as China and India are sights of high growth rates in the region.

Competitive Insight

Key players operating in the global biometric technology market include NEC Corporation, Precise Biometrics AB, Fujitsu Limited, 3M Cogent, Hitachi, FaceFirst, Accu-Time Systems, Inc., AFIX Technologies, BIO-key International, Inc., and Nuance Communications.

