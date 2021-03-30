Global Surgical Retractors Market (2020) to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | B. Braun Melsungen AG, CooperSurgical, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Medtronic plc.

According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Surgical Retractors Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, Application and End User’. The global surgical retractors market is anticipated to reach US$ 3,724.46 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,153.40 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global surgical retractors market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global surgical retractors market, based on the product type, has been segmented into hand retractors, self-retaining retractors, wire retractors, and others. In 2018, the hand retractors segment held the largest share of the market. However, the self-retaining retractors segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the market in 2027 owing to the factors, such as ease difficulties during surgical procedures to allow hands-free surgery.

The market for surgical retractors is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increase in the number of cardiovascular surgeries, and increase in the number of orthopedic surgeries play a vital role in the growth of the surgical retractors market. Moreover, increasing medical tourism in emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

An exclusive Surgical Retractors Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Surgical Retractors market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence Surgical Retractors the development rate of the Surgical Retractors market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation Teleflex Incorporated Arthrex, Inc. B. Braun Melsungen AG CooperSurgical, Inc. Globus Medical, Inc. Medline Industries, Inc. Medtronic plc. Stryker Thompson Surgical, OBP Medical Corporation

