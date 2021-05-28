Global Surgical Operating Microscopes Market Is Set for a Potential Growth Worldwide ||ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung, ECLERIS S.R.L., METALL ZUG Ag, KARL KAPS GMBH & CO. KG Global surgical operating microscopes market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 14.5% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026

Global Surgical Operating Microscopes Market Is Set for a Potential Growth Worldwide ||ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung, ECLERIS S.R.L., METALL ZUG Ag, KARL KAPS GMBH & CO. KG

Global surgical operating microscopes market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 14.5% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in the global surgical operating microscopes market are Danaher, Alcon Inc., Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd., ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung, ECLERIS S.R.L., METALL ZUG Ag, KARL KAPS GMBH & CO. KG, Olympus Corporation, Labo America, Inc., ORION MEDIC, SEILER INSTRUMENT INC., Seliga Microscopes sp. Z o. O., TAKAGI SEIKO CO.,LTD., TOPCON CORPORATION and Global Surgical Corporation.

Surgical Operating Microscopes Market Development

Olympus Corporation announced the launch of ORBEYE Surgical Microscope in September 2017 which is integrated with 4K 3D video technology, developed by Sony Olympus Medical Solutions Inc. The revolutionary ORBEYE microscope’s 4 K 3D digital images enhance surgical precision by offering high-resolution stereoscopic images of the tissue and blood vessel’s fine structure.

Segmentation: Global Surgical Operating Microscopes Market

The global surgical operating microscopes market is segmented into three notable segments which are on the basis of type, application and end user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into systems (microscopes), visualization system and accessories.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into neuro and spine surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, ophthalmology, gynaecology and urology, oncology, otolaryngology, dentistry and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, speciality clinics and ambulatory services.

