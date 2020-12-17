Global Surgical Navigation Market was Valued at USD 837.0 million in 2019 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,273.8 million by 2025, Observing a CAGR of 7.3% during 2020–2025

The global surgical navigation market was valued at USD 837.0 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1,273.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2020-2025. Globally, manufacturing companies trying to enter the surgical navigation market are required to maintain stringent regulatory standards. Moreover, the high level of capital requirement also poses a major barrier for the entry of new players. This offers an edge to the established players in the industry competition.

Furthermore, the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures is one of the key factors responsible for increasing the adoption of surgical navigation during the forecast period. The minimally invasive techniques are becoming the standards of surgical techniques, at a very rapid pace, for a number of surgical procedures. These minimally invasive procedures involve smaller incisions leading to quicker recovery. Minimally invasive surgical procedures are increasing at a very fast rate owing to the innovations and advancements in surgical tools. These procedures increase patient compliance by reducing hospital stay and time required for healing invasion made during operation. Thus, in turn, expected to drive the growth of the market.

By patient care setting, the global surgical navigation market is categorized into ambulatory surgical centers, and hospitals. In 2019, the installation of surgical navigation systems in hospitals and strong government intent towards the development of efficient healthcare infrastructure enables it to hold maximum share in the global navigation systems market. While, ambulatory surgical centers category is expected to exhibit the faster growth rate, owing to huge work load in hospitals.

Geographically, North America was the largest surgical navigation market in 2019. This is owing to the the acceptance of minimally invasive surgeries. Increase in surgical operations, government support for the progress of these systems, growing aging population, and increasing regulatory sanctions. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2012 approximately 43.1 million people were aged 65 years and older in the U.S. and is expected to reach 83.7 million in 2050.

Some of the key players operating in the global surgical navigation market are Medtronic PLC, Amplitude Surgical, Brainlab AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Fiagon GmbH, Scopis GmbH, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker Corporation, Inc., and Siemens AG.

Global Surgical Navigation Market Coverage

Technology Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Hybrid Navigation Systems

Optical Navigation Systems

Electromagnetic Navigation Systems

Application Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Dental

ENT

Spinal

Neuro

Orthopedic

Patient Care Setting Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Hospitals

Geographical Segmentation

Surgical Navigation Market by Region

North America

By Technology

By Application

By Patient Care Setting

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Technology

By Application

By Patient Care Setting

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Technology

By Application

By Patient Care Setting

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Technology

By Application

By Patient Care Setting

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., and Other Countries

