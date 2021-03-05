Global Surgical Imaging Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2020 – 2027 | DBMR

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Surgical Imaging Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and the competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Global surgical imaging market is registering a substantial CAGR of 5.87% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to surging demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and increase in healthcare expenditure worldwide is expected to drive the market growth.

Surgical imaging is an optical imaging technique that has been equipped with various advanced equipment’s such as computed tomography, nuclear imaging and ultrasound. The equipment enables the surgeons to carry out the surgery effectively and accurately. The imaging systems guide the surgeons to identify the surgery target place and help them to monitor the surgery. This technology uses the camera and a display system. Surgical imaging is usually used in the hospitals and clinics.

Market Drivers

The various benefits of flat panel detectors C-arms over image intensifiers is driving the market growth

The reimbursements cuts on analog radiography systems is boosting the market growth

The minimally invasive procedures demand have surged which has fueled the market growth

There is a rise in the healthcare expenditure by various players which propels the market growth

The technological advancements and innovations in the field of medical science is contributing to the market growth

The surging aging population has driven the market growth

Segmentation: Global Surgical Imaging Market

By Technology

Image Intensifier C-Arms

Flat Panel Detector C-Arms (FPD C-Arms)

By Application

Orthopedic and Trauma Surgeries

Neurosurgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Other Applications

By Product

Mobile c-arms

Mini C-Arm

Endoscopy

Laparoscopy

Competitive Analysis:

Surgical imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of surgical imaging market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global surgical imaging market are NDS Surgical Imaging, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens, Medtronic, Carestream Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hologic Inc., CONMED Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Shimadzu Corporation, Eurocolumbus s.r.l., Cook, OrthoScan Inc., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Canon Inc., BPL Medical Technologies, Basler AG, Surgical Imaging Associates LLC, Barco and Olympus Corporation among others.

