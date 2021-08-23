Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global surgical imaging arms market is expected to grow from $1.08 billion in 2020 to $1.19 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.41%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.40 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.20%.

The surgical imaging arms market consists of sales of surgical imaging arms and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture surgical imaging arms, a vital component used in the field of surgery, especially for performing minimally invasive procedures. The revenue generated by the entities primarily engaged in research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of surgical imaging arms is included in the market.

The surgical imaging arms market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the surgical imaging arms market are GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., ATON GmbH, Whale Imaging Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Shimadzu Corp., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Medtronic plc, Ziehm Imaging, Philips Healthcare, Eurocolumbus, GENORAY Co. Ltd., Allengers Medical Systems, Orthoscan, Hitachi.

The global surgical imaging arms market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: G-Arm Surgical Imaging Devices, C-Arm Surgical Imaging Devices, O-Arm Surgical Imaging Devices

2) By Technology: Image Intensifier C-Arms, Flat Panel Detector C-Arms

3) By Application: Orthopaedic And Trauma Surgeries, Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic Research Institutes

The surgical imaging arms market report describes and explains the global surgical imaging arms market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The surgical imaging arms report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global surgical imaging arms market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global surgical imaging arms market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

