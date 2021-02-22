Global Surgical Gown Market is projected to reach USD 8.64 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Surgical Gown market has reached USD 5.84 billion in 2019 and is further projected to reach USD 8.64 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The market is growing as surgeries are rising globally owing to the increase in chronic diseases. Another key driver assisting the growth of the market is the rapid technological advancement in the healthcare sector.

Increasing prevalence of geriatric population triggering market growth

The geriatric population is characterized by the emergence of several complex health states that tend to occur only later in life and that do not fall into discrete disease categories. These are commonly called geriatric syndromes. The world’s geriatric population continues to grow at an unprecedented rate. As per WHO, the pace of population aging is much faster than in the past. In addition to the geriatric population, other age groups often suffer from multiple chronic diseases due to sedentary population lifestyle and unhealthy food habits, leading to different kind of surgeries such as Cardiovascular, neurological, etc. that affect drive growth of the global surgical gowns market positively and drive the demand of surgical gowns with the significant growth rate.

Growth Drivers

Continuous innovation by surgical gown manufacturers

Continuous innovation by surgical gown manufacturers and lucrative marketing is also expected to boost revenue growth of the global surgical gowns market. The market for surgical gowns has been an established market for a long time but there are several innovations in technology for increasing the efficiency of surgical gowns so that the gowns can provide better protection to patients as well as surgeons. Various options of surgical gowns are available in the market to cater to specific choices. A variety of fabrics such as spunlace, spunbond, and SMS materials are available in the surgical gowns market. This huge variety available to meet end-user requirements helps in the growth of the surgical gowns market.

Prevention from Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs)

One of the most important functions of surgical gowns is to prevent patients from picking up Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) that can be life-threatening. With the recent advancements in Medicare facilities, awareness regarding hospital-acquired infections has also increased. As per data released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 30% of HAIs are surgical site infections that add a hefty amount to the hospital bill of the patient. Due to this huge amount of money that patients must spend because of the surgical site infections, people have become more aware of the causes and prevention of HAIs. This increasing awareness regarding HAIs is fueling the growth of the global surgical gowns market.

Recent Development

In Jan 2020, Cardinal Health, a large manufacturer of surgical gowns, told customers to stop using its Level 3 surgical gowns, along with the procedural packs that contain the gowns. The company discovered some of the gowns were produced in “unapproved locations that did not maintain proper environmental conditions as required by law, were not registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and were not qualified by Cardinal Health. The recall is voluntary, and the FDA isn’t aware of patients being harmed due to surgical gowns, more than 9 million gowns are included in the recall, including 7.7 million that were distributed to 2,807 facilities across the country.

Competitive landscape

Key players for Surgical Gown market include: -3M Health Care, Cardinal Health, Lohmann & Rauscher, Stryker, Kimberly-Clark Health Care, Hartmann AG., Molnlycke Health Care, Steris Plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,Steris Plc,Halyard health, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Owens & Minor, TIDI Products, LLC., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medeco, priMED Medical Products, Inc., L&R Group and others.

Scope of the Report

By Type

Reusable

Disposable

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Sales

Retail Pharmacies

Direct Sales

By Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

