Global Surgical Glue Market by Type, Application, End User and Future Analysis

Surgical glue is being applied in ample quantities in plastic surgeries, which are on the rise due to the technological developments in surgical procedures, surging disposable income, and increasing consciousness among consumers regarding their appearance. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), the top five cosmetic surgeries include breast augmentation, liposuction, eyelid surgery, abdominoplasty, and rhinoplasty. As per the ISAPS, 1,795,551 breast augmentation, 1,704,786 liposuction, 1,259,839 eyelid surgeries, 924,031 abdominoplasties, and 821,890 rhinoplasty procedures were performed worldwide in 2019.

Download report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/surgical-glue-market/report-sample

Additionally, these sealants are used in reconstruction surgeries, such as tumor removal, hand surgeries, laceration repair, scar revision, and maxillofacial surgeries. Moreover, the glue is used in cancer, neurological, and cardiovascular surgeries to close incisions and prevent liquid or air leakage in the wounds. Thus, the surging volume of such procedures is expected to increase the surgical glue market size from $3,810.5 million in 2017 to $6,936.5 million by 2023. According to P&S Intelligence, the market will display a CAGR of 10.6% during 2018–2023.

Medical facilities use different types of surgical adhesives and sealants for sealing the wounds caused by injury and surgery. In recent years, the demand for fibrin sealant has surged rapidly due to its natural origin and growing consumption in multiple procedures. Fibrin sealants are more compatible with the human body, as they are derived from animal or human blood cells. Additionally, medical professionals are adopting cyanoacrylate for the adhesion and repair of blood vessels and tissues, surgical incisions, plastic surgeries, and ophthalmic procedures, due to its strength, durability, and waterproof characteristics.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=surgical-glue-market

Geographically, North America will continue to consume the highest volume of surgical glue in the coming years due to the growth in investments in research and development (R&D) for medical adhesives and rise in the number of surgical procedures.

GLOBAL SURGICAL GLUE MARKET