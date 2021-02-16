Global Surgical Gloves Market || keyplayers Semperit Ag Holdings, Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd.

The report “Global Surgical Gloves Market, By Product Type (Latex Gloves, Neoprene Gloves, Poly-Isoprene Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, and Others (Synthetic Surgical Gloves and Chloroprene Surgical Gloves)), By Application (Hospital, Clinics, and Others (Diagnostic Centers and Ambulatory Surgical Centers)), and By Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global Surgical Gloves market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Rising awareness regarding healthcare associated infections across the globe is the major factor driving growth of the global surgical gloves market. In addition, rising healthcare expenditures along with rising number of hospitals is also expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period. Nevertheless, development of eco-friendly surgical gloves opportunities for the target market key players.

Key Highlights:

In 2018, Ansell Healthcare Products LLC. Announced that it has acquired substantially all the assets of digital care corp. a leading glove supplier to the U.S Emergency Medical Services and Specialty Acute market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Surgical Gloves market accounted for US$ 2337.0 million in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

By product type, the global Surgical Gloves market is segmented into latex gloves, neoprene gloves, poly-isoprene gloves, nitrile gloves, and others (synthetic surgical gloves and chloroprene surgical gloves).

By application, the global Surgical Gloves market is categorized into hospital, clinics, and others (diagnostic centers and ambulatory surgical centers).

By region, North America shows rapid growth in the hygiene and medical industries during the forecast period boosts the growth of surgical gloves market. Europe is expecting significant growth of surgical gloves market during the forecast period due improvements in the hygiene and cleanliness in hospitals in the Germany, France, and Italy.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Surgical Gloves Market”, By Product Type (Latex Gloves, Neoprene Gloves, Poly-Isoprene Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, and Others (Synthetic Surgical Gloves and Chloroprene Surgical Gloves)), By Application (Hospital, Clinics, and Others (Diagnostic Centers and Ambulatory Surgical Centers)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global surgical gloves market includes Ansell Healthcare products LLC, Top Glove Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Kossan Rubber Industries, Motex Healthcare Corp., Semperit Ag Holdings, Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd.