Global Surgical Equipment Market Expected to Rise at A High CAGR, Driving Robust Sales and Revenue till 2026

Global Surgical Equipment Market By Product (Surgical Sutures and Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices, Electrosurgical Devices), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), Category (Reusable Surgical Equipment, Disposable Surgical Equipment), Application (Neurosurgery, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries, Wound Closure, Urology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Thoracic Surgery, Microvascular Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, Laparoscopy, Others) Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Surgical equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising awareness among the physicians regarding the benefits of the surgical equipment which will further create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the surgical equipment market report are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith+Nephew., Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Alcon Vision LLC, Aspen Surgical., Medtronic, Ethicon US, LLC., BD., Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation., Entrhal Medical GmbH, Fuhrmann GmbH, KLS Martin Group, MEDICON eG, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Olympus, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Integra LifeSciences, Getinge AB., among other domestic and global players.

Competitive Landscape and Surgical Equipment Market Share Analysis

Surgical equipment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to surgical equipment market.

Surgical instruments are classified as tools or equipment used to conduct such functions as cutting, dissecting, gripping, retaining, dilating or enlarging, suctioning, retracting or suturing. These instruments are used in a variety of operations and procedures. Most surgical instruments are made of stainless steel.

Surging volume of patients suffering from chronic disorders, increasing number of road accidents across the globe, rising adoption of surgical procedures, prevalence of geriatric population worldwide are some of the factors which will likely to accelerate the growth of the surgical equipment market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, emergence of advanced technical products along with adoption of minimally invasive surgeries which will further bring various opportunities for the growth of the surgical equipment market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Volatility in the price of the equipment along with unfavourable taxation policies of the government and rising demand of surgical sealants and glues are acting as market restraints for the growth of the surgical equipment in the above mentioned forecast period.

This surgical equipment market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on surgical equipment market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Surgical Equipment Market Scope and Market Size

Surgical equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, category, application, and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, surgical equipment market is segmented into surgical sutures and staplers, handheld surgical devices, and electrosurgical devices. Handheld surgical devices have been further segmented into forceps and spatulas, retractors, dilators, graspers, auxiliary instruments, cutter instruments, and others. Auxiliary instruments have been further sub segmented into clamps, cannulas, and closure devices. Cutter instruments have been further segmented into trocars, lancets, and scissors.

On the basis of category, surgical equipment market is segmented into reusable surgical equipment, and disposable surgical equipment.

Based on application, surgical equipment market is segmented into neurosurgery, plastic and reconstructive surgeries, wound closure, urology, obstetrics and gynaecology, thoracic surgery, microvascular surgery, cardiovascular surgery, orthopaedic surgery, laparoscopy, and others.

Surgical equipment market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Surgical Equipment Market Country Level Analysis

Surgical equipment market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, category, application, and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the surgical equipment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the surgical equipment market due to the prevalence of well-established infrastructure along with technological advancement and adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the rising concern regarding medical tourism.

The country section of the surgical equipment market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Surgical equipment market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for surgical equipment market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the surgical equipment market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

