Global Surgical Endoscopes Market by : Complete Analysis of Key Players, Growth Rate, Opportunities, Challenges

Global surgical endoscopes market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026, due to the rising prevalence and adoption of minimally invasive treatments globally. The rise in cases of chronic diseases worldwide has also been a driving factor in the demand for surgical endoscopes. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, and the base year of 2018.

Key Market Competitors: Global Surgical Endoscopes Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the surgical endoscopes market are Stryker, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, Arthrex Inc., Smiths Group plc, HOYA Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Richard Wolf GmbH, Ambu A/S, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, FUJIFILM Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Mederi Therapeutics Inc, UroMed, Sony Corporation, and Kairos.

Global Surgical Endoscopes Market, By Type (Rigid, Flexible, Capsule), Application (Laparoscopy, Arthroscopy, GI Endoscopy, Gynecological Endoscopy, Urology Endoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Mediastinoscopy, Otoscopy, Laryngoscopy, Other Endoscopy), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026;

Competitive Analysis: Global Surgical Endoscopes Market

Global surgical endoscopes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of surgical endoscopes market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Surgical Endoscopes Market

Surgical endoscopes can be described as the devices that are used in minimally invasive treatments of the human body. Minimally invasive treatments require a small incision to be created in the body or the usage of openings present in the body for the insertion of endoscopes for the visualization & even treatment of the inside of the body. Surgical endoscopes are the devices that are equipped with cameras and even sutures at one end of the while the other end enables the visualization for the physician or surgeon.

Market Drivers:

Rise in prevalence and preference of minimally invasive treatments which requires the need and usage of endoscopes is expected to drive the market growth

Rise in cases of chronic diseases as well as the rise in geriatric population worldwide is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth due to the demand of treatment of these diseases associated with the rising levels of geriatric population

Market Restraints:

Lack of technically skilled professionals with the proper know-how to utilize the product is expected to restrain the market growth

Concerns regarding transferring of infection because of the unsterile endoscopes utilized in the procedure by the physicians & surgeons is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Surgical Endoscopes Market

By Type Rigid Flexible Capsule

By Application Laparoscopy Arthroscopy GI Endoscopy Gynecological Endoscopy Urology Endoscopy Bronchoscopy Mediastinoscopy Otoscopy Laryngoscopy Other Endoscopy



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Kairos announced a new endoscope categorized as a surgical endoscope, with 8K resolution known as KairoScope-E. The product is expected to be used for laparoscopy. With the images of this endoscope the surgeon is able to view around 16 times more pixels than any traditional devices.

In September 2016, Olympus Corporation in collaboration with Sony Corporation announced the launch of “Visera 4K UHD”, a big-screen surgery system with the system equipped to provide four times the picture quality of an HD system.

Current and future of global surgical endoscopes market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

