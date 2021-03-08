Global Surgical Drapes Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Surgical Drapes, which studied Surgical Drapes industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

The global average gross margin of surgical drapes is in the decreasing trend, from 28.37% in 2011 to 31.14% in 2015. With the situation of global economy, gross margin will be in increasing trend in the following five years.The type of specialty drugs includes disposable and reusable. The proportion of disposable surgical drapes in 2015 is about 72.08%, and the proportion of reusable surgical drapes in 2015 is about 27.92%. Surgical drapes are widely sold by hospitals, clinics and laboratories. The most proportion of specialty drugs are sold by hospitals and the market share in 2015 is about 56.20%.Europe region is the largest supplier of surgical drapes, with a sales revenue market share nearly 24.12% in 2015.Market competition is intense between the 3M Health Care, Medline, Paul Hartmann AG, etc. 3M Health Care is the leader of the industry in North America. Paul Hartmann AG, Guardian, etc. are the leaders of the industry in Europe. And China and India are increasing development market.

Surgical Drapes is sterile fabric or fabric-like material used to isolate the surgical site from the rest of the body and other possible sources of contamination. Surgical covers and drapes help protect patient safety while safeguarding health care professionals by helping to reduce the risk of infectious disease transmission.

Major Participators Landscape

These market players enjoyed broad industry coverage, outstanding operational ability, and strong financial resources. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, brand extension, and the introduction of new brands to cater to the preferences of consumers. Some of them will be endowed with vital future while others will show a weak growth during the prospective timeframe.

Major market participators covered in our report are:

Hefei C&P

Foothills Industries

Defries Industries

ProDentis

Paul Hartmann AG

Medline

Molnlycke Health

Ahlstrom

Haywood Vocational Opportunities

Cardiva Integral Solutions

Guardian

Surya Tex Tech

Synergy Health

ATS Surgical (Sunrise)

Xinle Huabao medical

Alan Medical

3M Health Care

Sunshine Apparel

Exact Medical

Ecolab

On the basis of application, the Surgical Drapes market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Laboratories

Other

By Type:

Disposable

Reusable

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Surgical Drapes Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Surgical Drapes Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Surgical Drapes Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Surgical Drapes Market in Major Countries

7 North America Surgical Drapes Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Surgical Drapes Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Surgical Drapes Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Surgical Drapes Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Audience:

-Surgical Drapes manufacturers

-Surgical Drapes traders, distributors, and suppliers

-Surgical Drapes industry associations

-Product managers, Surgical Drapes industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

-Market Research and consulting firms

GMM Market Research Report Contains Answers Following Questions：

What are market dynamics of Surgical Drapes market? What are challenges and opportunities?

Who are the global key players in this Surgical Drapes market? What’s their company profile, their product information, contact information?

What was global market status of Surgical Drapes market? What was capacity, production value, cost and profit of Surgical Drapes market?

What is current market status of Surgical Drapes market growth? What’s market analysis of Surgical Drapes market by taking applications and types in consideration?

What is Surgical Drapes market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What is economic impact on Surgical Drapes market? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What are global macroeconomic environment development trends?

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, marketing channels for Surgical Drapes market?

