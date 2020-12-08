Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns market Future Demand (COVID 19 Impact Analysis) & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2027

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. The data and the information regarding the industry are taken from consistent sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, and journals which is then checked and validated by the market experts. Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns market report has been structured with transparent research studies which makes it of supreme quality. By exactly understanding customer requirement, one or more methods are used to construct this finest market research report. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020 – 2027 for the market.

The Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.40 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.55 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This can be attributed to the rising demand for reusable drapes and gowns that survive for a longer time than the traditional disposable drapes and gowns

Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market, By Type (Surgical drapes, Surgical gowns), Usage Pattern (Disposable, Reusable), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Key Market Competitors: Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Surgical Drapes and Gowns market are Cardinal Health, 3M, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Owens & Minor Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, STERIS plc, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Priontex, Medica Europe B.V., Allen Medical Systems Inc., FULLSTAR NON-WOVEN PRODUCTS CO. LTD, Garmex, Hogy Medical, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher, Medline Industries Inc., priMED Medical Products Inc., Surgeine Healthcare (India) Private Limited, TIDI Products LLC., and Vygon.

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of surgeries performed is one of the major factors for the market growth

Rise in awareness about the spreading of hospital-related infections as well as surgical infections have increased the demand for these products

Market Restraints:

Benefits of the reusable drapes and gowns ultimately means purchasing of the product once and using it for a long period of time which is acting as a major market restraint

Stringent government regulations regarding the material used in these drapes and gowns are also acting as a major market restraint

Competitive Analysis:

The Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Surgical Drapes and Gowns market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

