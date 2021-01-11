Global Surfactants Market | | keyplayers 3M Company, and Akzo Nobel NV.

The report “Global Surfactants Market, By Type (Anionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Amphoteric Surfactants, Silicone Surfactants, and Other Types), By Origin (Synthetic Surfactants, and Bio-Based Surfactants (Chemically Synthesized, and Bio-Surfactants)), By Application (Household Soap and Detergents, Personal Care, Lubricants and Fuel Additives, Industry and Institutional Cleaning, Food Processing, Oilfield Chemical, Agriculture Chemicals, Textile Processing, and Other Applications), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In December 2019, Evonik and Unilever have partnered to commercialize a new hand dishwashing liquid based on Evonik’s biosurfactant technology.

In June 2017, Stephan Company had announced an agreement to acquire a surfactant producing facility and a portion of its associated surfactant business in Mexico. This acquisition was attributed to the company’s vision to position itself in the Latin American surfactants market.

In April 2019, Dow Chemical Company announced new alkoxylation capacity to meet growing demand

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Rising demand for personal care products.

Evolving dietary patterns and supporting scientific findings.

Opportunities and Trends

Demand for specialty surfactants.

Production of sustainable green surfactants.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Surfactants Market”, By Type (Anionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Amphoteric Surfactants, Silicone Surfactants, and Other Types), By Origin (Synthetic Surfactants, and Bio-Based Surfactants (Chemically Synthesized, and Bio-Surfactants)), By Application (Household Soap and Detergents, Personal Care, Lubricants and Fuel Additives, Industry and Institutional Cleaning, Food Processing, Oilfield Chemical, Agriculture Chemicals, Textile Processing, and Other Applications), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, origin, application, and region.

By type, anionic surfactants account for the majority of the market share while nonionic surfactants are witnessing more demand from various applications owing to their low foaming and better emulsifying properties.

By origin, the demand for bio-based surfactants is increasing due to strict environmental regulations which favor the use of bio-based surfactants.

By application, the demand for surfactants is expected to witness the highest growth in personal care application owing to their increasing use in cosmetics and personal care products (skincare, hair care, baby care, and others).

By region, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for surfactants owing to the rising demand from household and industrial applications. The surfactants market will be driven by the demand from rising population in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and others.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global surfactants market includes BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Stepan Company, Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corporation, The Proctor & Gamble Company, Clariant, Lion Specialty Chemicals Co, Ltd, 3M Company, and Akzo Nobel NV.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

