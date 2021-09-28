Global Support Activities For Metal Mining Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global support activities for metal mining market is expected to decline from $136.4 billion in 2019 to $113.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -17%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2021 and reach $123.7 billion in 2023

The support activities for metal mining (except site preparation and related construction activities) market consists of sales of support activities for metal mining (except site preparation and related construction activities) services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that perform support activities for mining and quarrying of metallic minerals and for extraction of metal ores. Exploration for these minerals is included in this market and it includes traditional prospecting methods, such as taking core samples and making geological observations at prospective sites (but not geophysical surveying and mapping services).

The support activities for metal mining market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the support activities for metal mining market are CIMIC Group, PT United Tractors, Downer Blasting Services (DBS), Barminco Holdings Pty Limited, Boart Longyear

The Global Support Activities For Metal Mining Market is segmented:

1) By Type: Drilling Services – Support Activities For Metal Mining, Exploration Services – Support Activities For Metal Mining, Draining Services – Support Activities For Metal Mining, Others – Support Activities For Metal Mining

2) By Process: Underground, Opencast

The support activities for metal mining market report describes and explains the global support activities for metal mining market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The support activities for metal mining report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global support activities for metal mining market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global support activities for metal mining market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Support Activities For Metal Mining Market Characteristics Support Activities For Metal Mining Market Product Analysis Support Activities For Metal Mining Market Supply Chain

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Support Activities For Metal Mining Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

