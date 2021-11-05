Global Supply Chain Management Software Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global supply chain management software market reached a value of nearly $14,655.8 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $14,655.8 million in 2019 to $19,023.3 million in 2023 at a rate of 6.7%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing demand for supply chain management software fueled by supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. The market is expected to grow from $19,023.3 million in 2023 to $22,147.7 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.9%. The market is expected to grow and reach $29,016.4 million in 2030 with a CAGR of 5.6%.

The supply chain management (SCM) software market consists of sales of supply chain management software and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce supply chain management software, including businesses that are involved in design, documentation, installation and support services, production, and distribution of supply chain management software. Companies in this industry undertake operations such as transportation management systems, warehouse management systems, supply chain planning and procurement software for both small- and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.

The supply chain management software market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the supply chain management software market are SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Yonder Group, Inc. (JDA Software), Coupa Software Inc., Infor Global Solutions

The supply chain management software market is segmented by product, by industrial vertical, by user type and by geography.

By Product – The supply chain management software market can be segmented by product into

a) Transportation Management System

b) Warehouse Management System

c) Supply Chain Planning And Procurement Software

By Industry Vertical – The supply chain management software market can be segmented by industry vertical sector into

a) Consumer Goods

b) Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

c) Food & Beverages

d) Transportation & Logistics

e) Others

By Type Of User – The supply chain management software market can be segmented by type of user sector into

a) Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES)

b) Large Enterprises

The supply chain management software market report covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030.

The countries covered in the global supply chain management software market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global supply chain management software market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

