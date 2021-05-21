Global Sulphite Ammonia Caramel Market to Exhibit Increased Demand in the Coming Years

Market Outlook:

Caramel is a confectionary product which is made by heating a variety of carbohydrates or sugars. The process of making a caramel is called as caramelization in which the sugar is slowly heated at 170 °C. Once the sugar gets heated the carbohydrates break down and form a new liquid compound with good flavor and color which is the caramel. Caramel is used in a variety of confectioneries, desserts, and candies for its flavor. In order to enhance the color of the caramel, there are various types of caramel food coloring added to it. Among which sulphite ammonia caramel is widely used in the coloring of the caramel.

Sulphite ammonia caramel is prepared by heating sugar molecules along with ammonia or ammonium compounds and sulphite molecules, which will improve the color of the caramel product. In the 19th century, the sulphite ammonia caramel was first used as a food additive in the food and brewing industry in order to prepare soft drinks, coffee, chocolate syrups and beer. Till date, the sulphite ammonia caramel is being used widely in the liquor industry which includes products like beer. Sulphite ammonia caramel possesses the same properties of acid-proof caramel and soft drink caramel. The sulphite ammonia caramel colorant has a large number of end users in the food and beverage industry and is expected to have a good growth in the upcoming years.

Growing demand for beverage stabilizer has led in increasing demand for sulphite ammonia caramel:

Sulphite ammonia caramel stays distinct for its mild flavor and aroma which is required the most in the food and beverage industry. The sulphite ammonia caramel is predominantly used in the beverage industry as it provides stability to the soft drinks and beer and it gives a rich dark brown color to the beverage. The primary function of sulphite ammonia caramel is to serve as a coloring agent and it has additional functions such as to serve as an emulsifier in soft drinks.

Sulphite ammonia caramel also prevents oxidation of the flavored components in bottled beverages. Sulphite ammonia caramel is used in products such as chocolate syrups, baked goods, cocoa extenders, pet foods, sauces, soups, meat rubs, seasoning blends, and other flavorings. Sulphite ammonia caramel color ranges from light brown to dark brown. The intensity of the color varies with the amount of heat the sugar is exposed to. Considering the applications the market potential for the sulphite ammonia caramel is likely to be significant.

Global sulphite ammonia caramel market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of grade, the global sulphite ammonia caramel market has been segmented as

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

On the basis of end use, the global sulphite ammonia caramel market has been segmented as

Food & Beverage manufacturers

Beverages

Bakery and Confectionery

Sauces and Marinades

Others

Pharmaceuticals

On the basis of application, the global sulphite ammonia caramel market has been segmented as

Colorants

Emulsifiers

Flavor Enhancers

On the basis of region, the global sulphite ammonia caramel market has been segmented as

North America

Europe

MEA

Latin America

APAC

Global sulphite ammonia caramel Market: Key Players

Sethness Caramel Color

Mascot Food Colors

Aarkay Food Products Ltd.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc.

Bakels Worldwide

Goteborgsfood Budapest Ltd.

Metarom A.s.

Nigay SAS, Megha International.

ARUN COLOUR CHEM Pvt. Ltd.

Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt Ltd.

MATRIX PHARMA CHEM.

Jay Dinesh Chemicals among others.

Key Developments:

In the year 2016, Sensient Technologies Corporation has widened its food coloring range by launching two new colors yellow and orange. It stays stable under the light when compared to the other coloring agents. This creates a traction among the food manufacturers and it eventually helps in the market growth.

