Global Sulfur Market || keyplayers Texas Gulf Sulfur Company and Merafe Resources Ltd.

The report “Global Sulfur Market, By End-User Industry (Fertilizer, Chemical Processing, Metal Manufacturing, Rubber Processing, and Other End-User Industry), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In October 2018, ADNOC sour gas installs remoter facility at shah sulfur granulation station

In March 2019, Gazprom starts building thermal power plant in Serbia

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Rising demand from the fertilizer manufacturing

Rising applications in the medical and healthcare sector

Opportunities and Trends

Usage of sulfur in cement polymer concrete

Increasing demand for elemental sulfur in agricultural products

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Sulfur Market”, By End-User Industry (Fertilizer, Chemical Processing, Metal Manufacturing, Rubber Processing, and Other End-User Industry), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of end-user industry, and region.

By end-user industry, chemical processing is expected to account highest revenue share calorie availability is projected to reach 2,450 kcal per day on average in least-developed countries and exceed 3,000 kcal per day in other developing countries. This is expected to increase the demand for agricultural crops in the global market, which in turn, may increase the demand for phosphate fertilizers, thus, driving up the demand for sulfur in chemical manufacturing.

By region, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, owing to the growing demand for sulfur in fertilizer and rubber processing from countries.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global sulfur market includes Sinopec Corporation, Gazprom, The Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Tengizchevroil LLP, Jordan Sulphur, Ohio Sulfur Mining Company, Freeport Sulfur Company, Texas Gulf Sulfur Company and Merafe Resources Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

