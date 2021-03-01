Global Sugar Alcohol Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Growth, Size, Shares, Production & Consumption – Tate & Lyle Plc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredionrporated, Cargill, Roquette Freres

“

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Sugar Alcohol market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Sugar Alcohol market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Sugar Alcohol market is one of the quickest growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the industry statistics and facts & figures related to the Sugar Alcohol market. The business strategies of all the leading business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, PEST Analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Tate & Lyle Plc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill Inc., Roquette Freres and more – all the leading players operating in the global Sugar Alcohol market have been profiled in this research report.

Global Sugar Alcohol Market is valued approximately USD 6.70 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.75 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Sugar Alcohol is also called polyols, it is a carbohydrate whose chemical structure is similar to both sugar and alcohol, as it does not contain ethanol, and it is preferred by people who avoid alcohol. It has low calories, thus it is not easily digested by the human body as the regular sugars, and hence it is also consumed by the people to avoid obesity. It is naturally present in some fruits and vegetables and also manufactured by processed sugars and starch. It is used in maintaining the sugar level to the normal majorly by the diabetic people. Further, because of the fast lifestyle in the metro cities, the demand for processed food & beverages is increasing significantly and this has led the adoption of Sugar Alcohol across the forecast period. Low-calorie, nutritive sugar alcohol products are the major drivers of the market, particularly in the urban cities. For Instance: as per the company source, in January 2017, Wrigley launched a sugar-free chewing gum by the brand name of Orbit White. However, high manufacturing costs, the complex manufacturing process and the difficulty to acquire the suitable sugar and ethanol, the less developed supply chain and people becoming more health conscious all these factors can impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. For instance, according to 2020 World Health Organization data, Between 2000 and 2016, increase in premature mortality from diabetes has been 5%. Also, the extensive use of sugar alcohols in the bakery & confectionery products, the manufacturers focusing more on healthy sugar alcohol products and the developed supply chain infrastructure has led to increase in the adoption & demand for Sugar Alcohol..

The regional analysis of global Sugar Alcohol Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europoe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the more awareness among the public to consume sugar free products and the fast growing market of bakery and confectionery. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as health conscious consumers and improving supply chain infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Sugar Alcohol Market across Europe region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Tate & Lyle Plc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Cargill, Inc.

Roquette Freres

MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated

Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co. Ltd.

Bernard Food Industries

BENEO GmbH

Associated British Foods plc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Sorbitol

Mannitol

Xylitol

Maltitol

Others

By Application:

Bakery Goods

Sweet Spreads

Confectionery & Chewing Gum

Others

By End-User:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Sugar Alcohol Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.1. Sugar Alcohol Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.2. Sugar Alcohol Market, By Type, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.3. Sugar Alcohol Market, By Application, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.4. Sugar Alcohol Market, By End-User, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Sugar Alcohol Market Definition And Scope

2.1. Objective Of The Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope Of The Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered For The Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Sugar Alcohol Market Dynamics

3.1. Sugar Alcohol Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Sugar Alcohol Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’S 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach To Porter’S 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. Pest Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Sugar Alcohol Market, By Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Sugar Alcohol Market By Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Sugar Alcohol Market Estimates & Forecasts By Type 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

5.4. Sugar Alcohol Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Sorbitol

5.4.2. Mannitol

5.4.3. Xylitol

5.4.4. Maltitol

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Global Sugar Alcohol Market, By Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Sugar Alcohol Market By Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Sugar Alcohol Market Estimates & Forecasts By Application 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

6.4. Sugar Alcohol Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Bakery Goods

6.4.2. Sweet Spreads

6.4.3. Confectionery & Chewing Gum

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Sugar Alcohol Market, By End-User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Sugar Alcohol Market By End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Sugar Alcohol Market Estimates & Forecasts By End-User 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

7.4. Sugar Alcohol Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Food & Beverages

7.4.2. Pharmaceuticals

7.4.3. Others

Chapter 8. Global Sugar Alcohol Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Sugar Alcohol Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Sugar Alcohol Market

8.2.1. U.S. Sugar Alcohol Market

8.2.1.1. Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2. Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. End-User Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2. Canada Sugar Alcohol Market

8.3. Europe Sugar Alcohol Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Sugar Alcohol Market

8.3.2. Germany Sugar Alcohol Market

8.3.3. France Sugar Alcohol Market

8.3.4. Spain Sugar Alcohol Market

8.3.5. Italy Sugar Alcohol Market

8.3.6. Rest Of Europe Sugar Alcohol Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Sugar Alcohol Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Sugar Alcohol Market

8.4.2. India Sugar Alcohol Market

8.4.3. Japan Sugar Alcohol Market

8.4.4. Australia Sugar Alcohol Market

8.4.5. South Korea Sugar Alcohol Market

8.4.6. Rest Of Asia Pacific Sugar Alcohol Market

8.5. Latin America Sugar Alcohol Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Sugar Alcohol Market

8.5.2. Mexico Sugar Alcohol Market

8.6. Rest Of The World Sugar Alcohol Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Tate & Lyle Plc.

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Archer Daniels Midland Company

9.2.3. Ingredion Incorporated

9.2.4. Cargill, Inc.

9.2.5. Roquette Freres

9.2.6. Macandrews & Forbes Incorporated

9.2.7. Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co. Ltd.

9.2.8. Bernard Food Industries

9.2.9. Beneo Gmbh

9.2.10. Associated British Foods Plc

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research Assumption

