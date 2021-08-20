Global Structured Cabling Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global structured cabling market is expected to grow from $11 billion in 2020 to $11.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $16.5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

The structured cabling market consists of sales of structured cabling products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing structured cabling systems of cabling and associated hardware. Structured cabling is defined as building or campus cabling infrastructure such as telecommunication cabling or ethernet cabling, a properly designed and installed structure cabling provides the infrastructure that delivers the flexibility to make changes to the cabling system, maximize system availability, delivers predictable performance.

The structured cabling market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the structured cabling market are CommScope, Nexans SA, Legrand, Corning Inc, Belden Inc, Schneider Electric, Siemon, Panduit Corp, Furukawa Electric, ABB Group, TE Connectivity, Superior Essex, R&M, Hitachi Cable, Teknon Corporation, Brand-Rex, Paige Electric, Datwyler Cabling Solutions AG, Connectix Ltd, Electra Link Inc, VIA Technology, Network Cabling Services, Desert Communications, Xin Networks, Synergy Solution, AFL, Intelligent Business Technology, Black Box Network Services, Vega Global, Broadcom Inc, and Sterlite Technologies.

The global structured cabling market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Fiber Optic Cables, Copper Cables

2) By Application: LAN, Data Center

3) By End Use Industry: IT & Telecommunication, Residential & Commercial, Government & Education, Transportation, Industrial, Others

The structured cabling market report describes and explains the global structured cabling market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The structured cabling report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global structured cabling market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global structured cabling market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

