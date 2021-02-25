Global Structural Heart Devices Market May See Exponential Growth Ahead | Major Giants Lepu Medical, TTK HealthCare, Abbott, Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

The structural heart devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 10.08% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 4,492.52 million by 2028. The rise in the prevalence of target diseases among population across the globe is escalating the growth of structural heart devices market.

The major players covered in the structural heart devices market report are Micro Interventional Devices, Inc., Braile Biomédica, Lepu Medical, TTK HealthCare, Abbott, Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, CryoLife Inc., LivaNova PLC, Cook Group, Endologix Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Medical Technology Est., JenaValve Technology, Inc., Integer Holdings Corporation, Comed B.V., Biomerics, Dynaflex, Cardiac Dimensions Pty. Ltd. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Structural Heart Devices Market Scope and Market Size

The structural heart devices market is segmented on the basis of product, procedure, age group, indication and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the structural heart devices market is segmented into heart valve devices, transcatheter heart valves, surgical heart valves, occluders and delivery systems, annuloplasty rings, accessories and other devices. Surgical heart valves are further segmented into tissue heart valves and mechanical heart valves.

On the basis of procedure, the structural heart devices market is segmented into replacement procedures and repair procedures. Replacement procedures are further segmented into TAVR procedures and SAVR procedures. Repair procedures are further segmented into closure procedures, annuloplasty, valvuloplasty and TMVR procedures.

On the basis of age group, the structural heart devices market is segmented into pediatric and adults. Pediatric is further segmented into infants (6 months to 12 months), toddlers (1-2 years), new born (0-5 months), preschooler (3-5 years, school-aged children (6-12 years) and adolescent (13-18 years). Adults is further segmented into young adults (19-24 years), adulthood (25-39 years) , middle-aged persons (40-59 years) , older people/old age (60-84 years) and very old (85+ years).

On the basis of indication, the structural heart devices market is segmented into atrial septal defect (ASD), ventricular septal defect (VSD), patent foramen ovale (PFO), aortic valve stenosis and others.

On the basis of end user, the structural heart devices market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

North America dominates the structural heart devices market because of the preference for minimally invasive procedures and increasing rate of endovascular procedures in the region.

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN STRUCTURAL HEART DEVICES MARKET

Rising Geriatric Population

According to United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs/Population Division; in 2017, estimated population of people with age 60 or above was 962 million, which means around 13 per cent of the population. This age bracket or group is growing at a rate of 3 per cent every year. Presently, Europe is leading the other regions in terms of population consisting of this age group. This brisk speed of ageing is expected to carry on in other regions as well, which projects that by the end of 2050 excluding Africa all regions of the world would have more than a quarter share of their total population at an age of 60 years and above. The population of this age group is projected to reach around 1.40 billion in 2030 and 2.10 billion in 2050, and could ultimately rise up to 3.10 billion in 2100.

This rising levels of age of population, is expected to be one of the major factors for the growth of structural heart devices because of this group of population being prone to physical defects and any abnormalities in the structure of heart.

