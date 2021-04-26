Global Structural Adhesives Market Growth, Demand, Key Players, Analysis and Forecast 2025

The global structural adhesives market is registering a good growth in recent years, and anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, owing to wide range of application areas ranging from aerospace to kitchen appliances to sporting goods and automobiles. These adhesives can carry substantial stresses, and lend themselves to structural applications.

Based on resin type, the structural adhesives market is segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, methyl methacrylate, cyanoacrylate, and others. Of all types, polyurethane type category dominated the market, due to their versatility as compared to other types.

Get Free Sample Copy at https://www.vynzresearch.com/chemicals-materials/structural-adhesives-market/request-sample

On the basis of substrate, the structural adhesives market is classified into metals, plastics, wood, composites, and others. Among all these, the composite substrate category is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on application, the structural adhesives market is segmented into building and construction, automotive, wind, energy, marine, rail, aerospace, and others. Of all application categories, wind energy category is projected to register the highest growth in the coming years, owing to the increasing awareness and growing government initiatives towards the use of renewable source of energy.

The major factors responsible for driving the structural adhesives market are the increasing demand of lightweight vehicles along with low carbon emission, increasing demand of these adhesives in building and construction application, and increasing investment from emerging countries.

Government regulations related to the critical product application in automotive and aerospace industries provide a challenge for new industry players and participants.

Ask for Free Customization at https://www.vynzresearch.com/chemicals-materials/structural-adhesives-market/customize-report

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the structural adhesives market, which may be attributed to the increasing demand of these adhesives in countries such as China, India, Taiwan, Singapore, and others for variety of applications.