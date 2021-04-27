Global Stress Management/Relief Supplements Market size and forecast (2021-2030)| with post impact of covid 19 by top leading players GlaxoSmithKline Plc Eli Lilly and Co. Merck & Co., Inc. Lundbeck

Global Stress Management/Relief Supplements Market: Overview

Hidden stress can get extremely hostile for suffering individuals. Mild stress is an accepted tendency for students and professionals, but excessive stress is a medical concern. A number of medical researchers consider regular yoga and exercise as a remedy for managing stress. However, most people fail to follow proper exercise routines due to constrained work schedules. For this reason, the demand for stress management/relief supplements market is on a rise.

Research conducted by Mayo Clinic Staff reveals that happy events could also be a reason for excessive stress in individuals. Hence, stress is not suggestive of a bad phase of life, and healthy individuals are equally prone to it. This factor is also a key consideration for analysts gauging the growth potential of stress management/relief supplements market.

The stigmas around mental disorders such as stress and anxiety are gradually being busted. This has normalised consumption of drugs and supplements for stress relief. Hence, the global stress management/relief supplements market is expected to trace a lucrative growth path in the forthcoming years. The medical fraternity is focusing on developing core segments for addressing mental health issues. This factor has shaped the growth graph of the global stress management/relief supplements market over the last decade.

Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) conducted a syndicated research on the global stress management/relief supplements market. The global stress management/relief supplements market is segmented on the basis of the following parameters: supplement, nature of supplement, distribution channel, and region. The demand for iron supplements is expected to take lead over other supplements types.

Global Stress Management/Relief Supplements Market: Notable Developments

Advancements in medical healthcare and medicine have shaped the following developments in the global market:

As a globally recognized pharmaceutical company, Pfizer has played an explicit role in generating awareness about stress management. The company has followed a subtle approach towards marketing its products for stress management. Use of positive messages and taglines around stress management and relief treatment has been a social media hack for Pfizer. This has largely helped in busting myths around mental stress, whilst popularising stress management supplements.

Patents and licenses have emerged as a key factor in determining the growth of market vendors. It is essential for pharmaceutical companies to get approvals from designated regional authorities before selling stress management supplements. This factor is expected to increase the diversity of the market as vendors experiment with new products.

Some other prominent players in the global stress management/relief supplements market are:

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Eli Lilly and Co.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Lundbeck

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Global Stress Management/Relief Supplements Market: Growth Drivers

Changing Lifestyles of the Masses

The past decade has witnessed several fundamental changes to the way people perceive their work and other commitments. Work-life balance has been disrupted beyond comprehension in several regional territories. This factor, coupled with the growing use of social networking platforms, has contributed towards increased stress levels in people. Hence, the need for stress management/relief supplements cannot be undermined.

Support of Medical Practitioners

Medications and supplements that were previously banned in certain regions have now been approved by the concerned authorities. This has given manufacturers greater freedom in manufacturing, supplying, and promoting stress management supplements. Furthermore, the need for stress relief in adolescents has also emerged as a d

