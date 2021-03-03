Global Stress Management Drug Market Geographical Expansion & Development Status Recorded during 2021-2028 focusing on key players Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Lannett, ALKERMES, Aurobindo Pharma USA, Sandoz AG, Genentech, USA Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Stress management drug market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a CAGR of 4.40% in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising number of stress sufferers worldwide and changing lifestyles.

The major players covered in the stress management drug market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Tecoland Corporation, ANGLE BIO PHARMA, Recipharm AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Lannett, ALKERMES, Aurobindo Pharma USA, Sandoz AG, Genentech, USA Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Alvizia Health Care, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Stress Management Drug Market Scope and Market Size

Stress management drug market is segmented on the basis of drug type, type, application, age, end-users and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of drug type, the stress management drug market is segmented into antidepressant drugs, atypical antipsychotics, benzodiazepines medicals. Antidepressant drugs is further sub- segmented into selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), serotonin-noradrenaline reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), noradrenaline and specific serotonergic antidepressants (NASSAs), tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), others. Atypical antipsychotics is further sub- segmented into olanzapine, clozapine, asenapine, quetiapine, paliperidone, risperidone, lurasidone, brexpiprazole, aripiprazole, pimavanserin, iloperidone, others. Benzodiazepines medicals segment is further sub- segmented into diazepam, oxazepam, lorazepam, clorazepate, chlordiazepoxide, alprazolam, temazepam among others.

On the basis of type, the stress management drug market is segmented into branded and generics.

On the basis of application, the stress management drug market is segmented into uncomplicated UTIs, healthcare-associated UTIs.

On the basis of end-users, the stress management drug market is segmented into specialty clinic, hospitals, homecare, others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the stress management drug market has also been segmented into direct tender, hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy and others.

North America accounts the largest market share due to the increasing disposable income and increasing number of stress sufferers. Europe accounts the second largest market share due to increasing awareness for several types of causes associated with stress development and presence of wide distribution network. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share over coming years for the stress management drug market due to constant rise in adoption of changing lifestyles and increasing demand of effective treatment options.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

