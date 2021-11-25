Global Stone Mining And Quarrying Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global stone mining and quarrying market is expected to decline from $9.2 billion in 2019 to $8.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -12.6%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2021 and reach $10.4 billion in 2023.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/stone-mining-and-quarrying-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

The stone mining and quarrying market consists of sales of stone by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine and quarry dimension stone such as rough blocks or slabs of stone and crushed and broken stone. It also comprises stone beneficiating activities such as crushing, grinding, washing, screening, pulverizing, and sizing.

The stone mining and quarrying market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the stone mining and quarrying market are Vulcan Materials Company, Martin Marietta Aggregates Inc, Cemex SAB de CV, Carmeuse Lime & Stone Inc, Adelaide Brighton Ltd.

The global stone mining and quarrying market is segmented by type into dimension stone mining, crushed stone mining, by organization size into large enterprises, small and medium enterprises.

The stone mining and quarrying market report describes and explains the global stone mining and quarrying market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The stone mining and quarrying report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global stone mining and quarrying market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global stone mining and quarrying market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

