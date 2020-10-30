Global Still’s Disease Treatment Market To Set Phenomenal Growth 2020 |F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Vintage Labs, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mylan N.V
Global Still’s disease treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and high demand of novel treatment are deriving the market growth.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Still’s Disease treatment market are AB2 Bio Ltd., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Vintage Labs, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Horizon Therapeutics plc, Zydus Cadila, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Fresenius Kabi AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and others
Market Drivers
- Growing cases of Still’s disease worldwide is driving the growth of the market
- Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth
- High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver
- Emergence of drugs used to treat complication associated with Still’s disease is enhancing the market growth
Market Restraints
- Lack of healthcare budget in some middle-income countries is restraining the market growth
- Patent expiration of branded drugs and introduction of generics is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market
- Rise in cases of product recalls are expect to cause a shortfall in the market.
Segmentation: Global Still’s Disease Treatment Market
By Therapy Type
- Corticosteroids Therapy
- Pain Management
- Others
By Drugs
- Anakinra
- Canakinumab
- Tocilizumab
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2019, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd received an expanded approval from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) in the Japan for Actemra (tocilizumab), interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult Still’s disease. This approval immensely change the treatment landscape as existing corticosteroids therapy has not respondent sufficient treatment for patient suffering from Still’s disease.
- In April 2018, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB received an expanded approval from the European Commission for Kineret (anakinra), an interleukin-1 receptor antagonist for the treatment of Still’s Disease. It has been previously approved for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. This approval addresses the important unmet medical need in this patient population as well as expanded clinical indication of Kineret.
Important Points Covered in Still’s disease treatment Market Report Are:
- Study Coverage
- Executive Summary
- Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
- Breakdown Data by Product
- Breakdown Data by End User
- Breakdown Data by Countries
- Still’s disease treatment Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
- Company Profiles
- Future Forecast (2019-2026)
- Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
- Research Findings and Conclusion
- And More.
