Global Stevia market reach the valuation about 867 million by the year 2026 by growing at a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period 2020-2026

Stevia is a natural sweetener taken from a plant species known as Stevia Rebaudiana. It’s a healthy, zero-calorie sweetener 200 times sweeter than sugar. Stevia also contains a variety of antioxidants, including flavonoids, triterpenes, tannins, and quercetin. Despite rising recognition and a growing number of health benefits associated with its use, consumers are increasingly substituting stevia for sugar. Numerous food and beverage manufacturers also use it in coffee, tea, smoothies, and yogurt to deliver low-calorie products.

Stevia is considered to have a range of health benefits, such as diabetes control, weight loss, blood pressure, and sugar control. Increasing knowledge of these advantages has led to an increase in demand, which is now rising economically worldwide. Also, stevia serves as an antibiotic and helps prevent the spread of bacteria due to which it is used in topical skin conditions such as eczema and dermatitis. Apart from this, health-conscious customers are becoming more susceptible to low-calorie sweeteners like stevia, which increases their sales around the world.

Certain factors that affect demand growth include shifting lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and various measures undertaken by governments of various countries to reduce sugar consumption to tackle health issues such as obesity and diabetes.

Browse the Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/stevia-market-bwc20032/report-sample

The Increasing prevalence of diabetes is expected to drive the global Stevia market

As consumers opt for plant-based and natural goods, manufacturers, especially in the F&B industry, try to integrate natural ingredients into their goods. Increasing understanding of the side-effects of the hormones and antibiotics present in animal products, the vegan population, and rising compassion for animals are expected to be some of the drivers of increasing demand for plant-based products. As a result, the growing trend towards using plant-based products is expected to have a positive effect on the stevia industry. Stevia is a natural, strong-intensity sweetener, 200-300 times sweeter than sucrose. Stevia is safe and helps grow low-calorie products. Stevia contains active mixtures such as steviol glycosides, which are heat stable and pH stable. Different advantages provided by stevia have increased demand in the end-use industry and are expected to fuel the stevia market’s growth.

Growth drivers

Use in food various food products

Some foods containing Stevia include Tea, chewing gum, candies, soft drinks, and soy sauce. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the import of Stevia in 1995, passing the sweetener to be used only as a dietary supplement. After years of further research, in December of 2008, the FDA added Stevia to the list of food additives usually recognized as safe. Stevia was then permitted to be added to flavored water, sports drinks as well as soft drinks, and other foods and beverage products.

Health benefits

Herbal plants have gained attention as alternative medications because of their therapeutic properties against a wide range of infectious diseases caused by bacteria, fungi, and viruses. Stevia preparations have been reported to have the potential to inhibit the activity of pathogenic bacteria. Still, it is not known which compound in Stevia leaves is responsible for this effect. Trials on the influence of Stevia preparations on the activity of pathogenic bacteria appeared to be promising. Various research has confirmed the antibacterial and antifungal activity of Stevia extracts.

Scope of the Report

By Extract Type

Powder

Liquid

Leaf

By Application

Bakery

Tabletop Sweetener

Dairy Product

Packaged Food

Beverages

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Stevia market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The Global Stevia Market is segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global Stevia Market-based on the extract type and application.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Stevia Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Do not hesitate to consult our analyst prior to purchasing the report at: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/stevia-market-bwc20032/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: