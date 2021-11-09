Global Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectants Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market reached a value of nearly $7,142.3 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% since 2015. The market is expected to increase from $7,142.3 million in 2019 to $8,049.3 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The increase is mainly due to increase use of sterilization and disinfectants to combat COVID-19 pandemic across all countries in the world. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% from 2021 and reach $9,846.9 million in 2023.

The sterilization equipment and disinfectants market consists of sales of sterilization equipment and disinfectants by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce sterilization equipment and disinfectants, which are used in the decontamination of microorganisms from equipment and supplies. The manufactures of sterilization equipment and disinfectants are primarily engaged in manufacturing equipment which is used for decontamination by physical, chemical and mechanical methods by hospital and clinics, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, food and beverage industry and households.

The sterilization equipment and disinfectants market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market are Getinge AB, Belimed AG, Advanced Sterilization Products, Steris Corporation, Cantel Medical Corporation

The Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectants market is segmented by type of products, by method, by by end-user and by geography.?

By Type Of Products- The sterilization equipment and disinfectants market can be segmented by type of products

a. Sterilization Equipment

b. Disinfectants

By Method – The sterilization equipment and disinfectants market can be segmented by method

a. Physical Method

b. Chemical Method

c. Mechanical Method

By End-User The sterilization equipment and disinfectants market are segmented by end-use into

a. Hospitals And Clinics

b. Clinical Laboratories

c. Pharmaceutical Companies

d. Other Industries

e. Non-Industrial Use

The sterilization equipment and disinfectants market report describes and explains the global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The sterilization equipment and disinfectants report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

