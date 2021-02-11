Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market is estimated to Surpass $46.3 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.72%

Global demand for the Sterile Medical Packaging market was valued at approximately USD 33.16 billion in 2019 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 46.3 billion by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 5.72% between 2020 and 2026.

The key drivers driving the growth of the global sterile medical packaging industry globally are growing demographics and their health needs, constant efforts by consumers, suppliers and policymakers to raise the degree of infection prevention, and the beneficial health care policies. Moreover, factors such as expanded purchasing power and increasing customer understanding of healthcare are also expected to fuel the development of the global demand for sterile medical packaging.

Market Segmentation

Insight by application:

– Pharmaceutical & biological

– Surgical & medical instruments

– Vitro diagnostic products

– Medical implants

The pharmaceutical & biological segment is expected to lead the sterile medical packaging market during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical & biological application is expected to lead the sterile market for medical packaging dependent on application. This segment’s rise can be due to the rising healthcare sector and the introduction of innovative drugs for healthcare.

Technological developments have streamlined and incorporated the pharmaceutical products’ sterile packaging process and made it more capital-intensive. The risk of pollution is minimized by this process. The manufacturing and packaging of pharmaceutical and biological products requires numerous checks, safety controls and ensuring that legal compliance with the substance of the drug and the material used in the packaging is complied with.

Insight by Type:

– Thermoform trays

– Sterile bottles & containers

– Vials & ampoules

– Pre-fillable inhalers

– Sterile closures

– Pre-filled syringes

– Blister & clamshells

– Bags & pouches

– Wraps

The thermoform trays segment is expected to lead the sterile medical packaging market during the forecast period.

The thermoform trays section is expected to report the highest CAGR, based on sort. These, owing to their low weight, are flexible and simple to transport. Thermoformed trays are made from plastics, come in a wide range of shapes and sizes and are designed for internal use. As the plastics used for trays can be formed to create various shapes by the thermoforming process, plastic trays have a highly flexible packaging design style. This flexibility makes them versatile for everything. Two types of thermoform trays used in the healthcare industry are semi-rigid and flexible.

Challenges- Maintaining medical packaging integrity

To assess the sterility of drugs and their shelf life, examination of medicinal packaging is carried out. During packaging, handling, and delivery, preserving the integrity of the medicinal kit becomes a problem for suppliers. To protect the patient and avoid disease spread, ensuring system sterility is important. After its sensitivity to environmental conditions, the effectiveness of sterile medical packaging is still tested, creating a problem for manufacturers. Sterile packaging integrity is usually caused during shipping and storage due to disruption or vibrations.

The packaging integrity of the product may be affected by variables, such as humidity and ageing. Manufacturers are also responsible for assigning the product an accurate shelf life and ensuring that the packaging content selected is sufficient for the intended method of sterilization, shipping, transport, and final usage.

Key Market players:

List of the Key Companies Operating in the Sterile Medical Packaging Market are:

– Amcor Plc (Switzerland)

– Placon (U.S.)

– DuPont (U.S.)

– Steripack Ltd. (Ireland)

– Wipak Group (Finland)

– Nelipak Healthcare (U.S.)

– Tekni-Plex(U.S.)

– Sonoco (U.S.)

– BillerudKorsnäs AB (Sweden)

– ProAmpac (U.S.)

– West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (U.S.)

– Riverside Medical Packaging Company Ltd (UK)

– Oliver Healthcare Packaging (U.S.)

– GS Medical Packaging (Canada)

– Orchid (U.S.)

– Techinipaq Inc. (U.S.)

