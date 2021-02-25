Global Sterile Filtration Market 2020 Industry Analysis, History Overviews, Trends and Forecast 2027

Sterile filtration market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 14.98 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.94% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising awareness among the people regarding the benefits of sterile filtration will help in boosting the market growth.

The growing preferences towards sterile fillers due to their advanced benefits as compared to non-sterile fillers, rising applications of pure water in various number of end-use industries, introduction of single use devices and disposables, development of high rated biotechnological drugs which will likely to enhance the growth of the sterile filtration market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing number of research activities for the development of advanced fillers along with rising applications from emerging economies which will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the sterile filtration market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Sterile filtration market is segmented on the basis of product, membrane pore size, membrane type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, sterile filtration market is segmented into cartridge filters, capsule filters, membranes, syringe filters, bottle-top & table-top filtration systems, and accessories.

On the basis of membrane pore size, sterile filtration market is segmented into 0.2–0.22 µm, 0.45 µm, and 0.1 µm.

Based on membrane type, sterile filtration market is segmented into polyethersulfone, polyvinylidene difluoride, nylon, polytetrafluoroethylene, mixed cellulose ester & cellulose acetate, and other materials.

On the basis of application, sterile filtration market is segmented into bioprocesses, fill-finish process, utilities filtration, pre-filtration, virus filtration, and other applications. Bioprocesses have been further segmented into cell culture growth media, recombinant protein, buffer filtration, bioburden control, pharma drugs, vaccines, and other bioprocesses. Fill-finish process has been further segmented into large-volume parenterals, small-volume parenterals, and syrups. Utilities filtration has been further segmented into air and gas, water.

Sterile filtration market has also been segmented based on the end user into pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies, food & beverage companies, contract manufacturing organizations & contract research organizations, and academic institutes & research laboratories.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the sterile filtration market report are Merck KGaA, Danaher., Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., 3M, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Porvair Filtration Group., ALFA LAVAL, Sterlitech Corporation, MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS, INC., Donaldson Company, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Eaton., Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC., GVS S.p.A., Filtration Group Process Systems – amafilter – LFC Lochem., STARLAB INTERNATIONAL GmbH, Amazon Filters Ltd, AMD Manufacturing Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Sterile filtration market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for sterile filtration market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the sterile filtration market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

