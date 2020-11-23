Global Stereotactic Surgery Market 2020 Current and Future Technological Innovation and Emerging Trends 2026||Huiheng Medical Inc., MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Hitachi Medical Systems Holding
Global stereotactic surgery market is expected to rise with the substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The imminent market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. Presence of the developed healthcare infrastructure, which is helpful in surgery, is driving the market
Some of the major companies functioning in global stereotactic surgery market are
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.,
- Huiheng Medical Inc.,
- MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.,
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc.,
- Hitachi Medical Systems Holding,.,
- Accuray Incorporated,
- Ferring B.V.,
- SHINVA MEDICAL INSTRUMENT CO., LTD.,
- Elekta AB (pub), Radiological Society of North America, Inc.,
- Mevion Medical Systems,
- Siemens,
- ProTom International,
- Provision Healthcare,
- Nordion (Canada) Inc,
- Blount MASEP, Vision RT Ltd,
- Neuroscience Institute Foundation
Key Developments in the Market:
In December 2018, Elekta AB (pub) announced that it received 510(k) FDA approval for its product, magnetic resonance radiation therapy, used for cancer therapy. This will lead to expand the market of Elekta AB (pub)
In December 2017, Xcision Medical Systems, LLC, received FDA 510(k) clearance for its product named as, GammaPod, a noninvasive stereotactic radiotherapy system. This GammaPod, will be helpful in treating cancerous tissue in breast. This will give company a greater accuracy in delivering radiation therapy
Segmentation: Global Stereotactic Surgery Market
Stereotactic Surgery Market By Product Type
Gamma Knife
Linear Accelerators
Proton Beam Therapy
Cyber Knife
Stereotactic Surgery Market By Application
Brain Tumor Treatment
Arteriovenous Malformations Treatment
Parkinson Disease
Epilepsy
Other
Stereotactic Surgery Market By End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Stereotactic Surgery Market By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
