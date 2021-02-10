Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Growth Will Escalate Rapidly 2020-2027||Pharmicell Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Smith and Nephew STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Transentrix Surgical, Inc

Stem cell therapy market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 18.66 billion by 2027 growing with a CAGR of 9.25% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.),

MEDIPOST Co., Ltd. (South Korea),

Anterogen Co., Ltd. (South Korea),

Pharmicell Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Smith and Nephew

STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Transentrix Surgical, Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc.

BioTime Inc.,

Takara Bio Inc.,

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.,

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.,

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Scope and Market Size

Stem cell therapy market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, product, applications and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, the stem cell therapy market is segmented into allogeneic stem cell therapy and autologous stem cell therapy. The allogeneic stem cell therapy is further sub-segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wounds and injuries, surgeries, acute graft-versus-host disease (AGVHD) and other. The autologous stem cell therapy is further sub segmented into wounds and injuries, cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal diseases and others.

On the basis of technology, the stem cell therapy market is segmented into cell acquisition, cell production, cryopreservation and expansion and sub-culture. The cell acquisition is further sub segmented into bone marrow harvest, umbilical blood cord and apheresis. The cell production is further sub segmented into therapeutic cloning, In-vitro fertilization, cell culture and isolation.

On the basis of product, the stem cell therapy market is segmented into adult stem cells, human embryonic stem cells and induced pluripotent stem cells

Based on application, the stem cell therapy market is segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wounds, injuries, cardiovascular diseases, surgeries, gastrointestinal diseases and other applications

Stem cell therapy market has also been segmented based on the end users into therapeutic companies, cell and tissues banks, tools and reagent companies and service companies.

Stem Cell Therapy Market Country Level Analysis

Stem cell therapy market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, source, type, application and end users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Stem Cell Therapy market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the stem cell therapy market due to rising public awareness related to the therapeutic potency of stem cells in disease therapy, growing number of clinical trials that aim to evaluate the therapeutic potential of stem cell-based products, increasing public-private funding & research grants for developing safe and effective stem cell therapy products and growing patient base for target diseases, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to strong product pipelines in regenerative therapies and large patient population.

Points Involved in Stem cell therapy Market Report:

Stem cell therapy Study Coverage

Executive Summary

Market Size by Application

Manufacturers Profiles

Production Forecasts

Consumption Forecast

Market Size by Manufacturers

Production by Regions

Consumption by Regions

Market Size by Type

Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Stem cell therapy Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

Key Findings

