Global Steel Wire Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Growth, Size, Shares & Opportunities – Arcelormittal, Nippon Steel, Jfe Steel, Tata Steel Limited, Kobe Steel

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Steel Wire market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Steel Wire market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Steel Wire market is one of the quickest growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the industry statistics and facts & figures related to the Steel Wire market. The business strategies of all the leading business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, PEST Analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Arcelormittal, Nippon Steel, Jfe Steel Corporation, Tata Steel Limited, Kobe Steel Ltd. and more – all the leading players operating in the global Steel Wire market have been profiled in this research report.

Global Steel Wire Market is valued at approximately USD 87.92 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Steel wire is available in helix formation, very flexible and circular in cross section, made from various metals and alloys, including iron, steel, brass, widely used in tyre wire, hoses, galvanized wire and strands, ACSR strands and conductor cable armoring, springs, fasteners, pins, staples, mesh, fencing, screws, nails, barbed wire, locks, etc. The factors driving the market could be attributed to heavy use in construction segment. In terms of volume, the construction industry is the largest application industry in the global steel wire market. In the construction industry, steel wire finds large applications in road, river & railway bridges and flyovers, atomic reactor domes, slabs, silos, hangers, aqueducts, high-rise buildings, viaducts, and sleeper railway construction. It is expected that increased demand from these applications would boost the market growth. In addition to that, these wires have an excellent resistance to impact, longevity, high strength, abrasion, and corrosion resistance. In the coming years, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the industry. As of January 2019, Continental AG signed a supply contract with Byelorussian Steel Works a in order to deliver around 32.8 thousand tons of steel cords. This agreement helped company to maintain their competitive position in the market. In April 2018, Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group was acquired by Bekaert SA and took full ownership. This strategic move was executed by the organization to spread out their company internationally and generate substantial value over the period. However, comparedto steel wire ropes, plastic ropes have higher strength and lower weight, and plastic ropes are likely to become a stronger alternative to traditional ropes.There is limited stretch of plastic ropes, and even though the rope splits, it falls to the ground without snapping back like wire rope, causing no injuries. Thus, hampering the progress of the market.

The regional analysis of the global Steel Wire Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of Market share owing due to the rising demand for meat products in emerging and developing countries such as India, China, and South Korea. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, Owing to the rise in the buying power of the population and demand for protein-rich meat diets in the region.

Major Market player included in this report are:

ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel

JFE Steel Corporation

TATA Steel Limited

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

JSW Steel Ltd.

Bekaert SA

The Heico Companies

Ferrier Nord

Byelorussian Steel Works

The objective of the study is to define Market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro-Markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Market are explained below:

By Form:

Non-rope

Rope

By Type:

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

By End-User Industry:

Construction

Automotive

Energy

Agriculture

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Steel Wire Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.1. Steel Wire Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.2. Steel Wire Market, By Type, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.3. Steel Wire Market, By Form, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.4 Steel Wire Market, By End User, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Steel Wire Market Definition And Scope

2.1. Objective Of The Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope Of The Study

2.2.2. Processing Evolution

2.3. Years Considered For The Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Steel Wire Market Dynamics

3.1. Steel Wire Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Steel Wire Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’S 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach To Porter’S 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. Pest Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Steel Wire Market, By Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Steel Wire Market By Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Steel Wire Market Estimates & Forecasts By Type 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

5.4. Steel Wire Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Carbon Steel

5.4.2. Alloy Steel

5.4.3. Stainless Steel

5.4.4. Global Steel Wire Market, By Form

5.5. Market Snapshot

5.6. Global Steel Wire Market By Form, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.7. Global Steel Wire Market Estimates & Forecasts By Form 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

5.8. Steel Wire Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.8.1. Rope

5.8.2. Non-Rope

5.8.3. Global Steel Wire Market, By End User

5.9. Market Snapshot

5.10. Global Steel Wire Market By End User, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.11. Global Steel Wire Market Estimates & Forecasts By End User 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

5.12. Steel Wire Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.12.1. Construction

5.12.2. Automotive

5.12.3. Energy

5.12.4. Agriculture

5.12.5. Industrial

Chapter 6. Global Steel Wire Market, Regional Analysis

6.1. Steel Wire Market, Regional Market Snapshot

6.2. North America Steel Wire Market

6.2.1. U.S. Steel Wire Market

6.2.1.1. Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

6.2.1.2. Form Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

6.2.1.3. End User Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

6.2.2. Canada Steel Wire Market

6.3. Europe Steel Wire Market Snapshot

6.3.1. U.K. Steel Wire Market

6.3.2. Germany Steel Wire Market

6.3.3. France Steel Wire Market

6.3.4. Spain Steel Wire Market

6.3.5. Italy Steel Wire Market

6.3.6. Rest Of Europe Steel Wire Market

6.4. Asia-Pacific Steel Wire Market Snapshot

6.4.1. China Steel Wire Market

6.4.2. India Steel Wire Market

6.4.3. Japan Steel Wire Market

6.4.4. Australia Steel Wire Market

6.4.5. South Korea Steel Wire Market

6.4.6. Rest Of Asia Pacific Steel Wire Market

6.5. Latin America Steel Wire Market Snapshot

6.5.1. Brazil Steel Wire Market

6.5.2. Mexico Steel Wire Market

6.6. Rest Of The World Steel Wire Market

Chapter 7. Competitive Intelligence

7.1. Top Market Strategies

7.2. Company Profiles

7.2.1. Arcelormittal

7.2.1.1. Key Information

7.2.1.2. Overview

7.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

7.2.1.4. Product Summary

7.2.1.5. Recent Developments

7.2.2. Nippon Steel

7.2.3. Jfe Steel Corporation

7.2.4. Tata Steel Limited

7.2.5. Kobe Steel, Ltd.

7.2.6. Jsw Steel Ltd.

7.2.7. Bekaert Sa

7.2.8. The Heico Companies

7.2.9. Ferrier Nord

7.2.10. Byelorussian Steel Works

Chapter 8. Research Process

8.1. Research Process

8.1.1. Data Mining

8.1.2. Analysis

8.1.3. Market Estimation

8.1.4. Validation

8.1.5. Publishing

8.2. Research Attributes

8.3. Research Assumption

