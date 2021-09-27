Global Steel Product Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global steel product market is expected to decline from $417.1 billion in 2019 to $362.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -13.1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2021 and reach $471.4 billion in 2023.

The steel product market consists of sales of steel products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce tubes and pipes from iron and steel, shapes drawn through rolling or drawing of purchased iron or steel, and draw steel wire.

The steel product market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the steel product market are ArcelorMittal SA, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC), POSCO, Baosteel, JFE Steel Corporation

The Global Steel Product Market is segmented:

1) By Type: Iron And Steel Pipe And Tube, Rolling And Drawing

2) By Application: Construction, Automotive, Energy, Packaging, Others

3) By Product Type: Flat Steel, Long Steel, Tubular Steel, Steel Pipes, Steel Tubes Subsegments Covered: Rolling, Drawing

The steel product market report describes and explains the global steel product market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The steel product report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global steel product market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global steel product market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

