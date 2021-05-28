Global Stearates Market is estimated to surpass US$ 7,289.9 Mn by 2027: TMR

Key Highlights of Global Stearates Market

The global Stearates market was valued at US$ 4,512.4 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

was valued at in and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of during the forecast period The market for stearates is driven by factors such as high demand for additives in the plastic & rubber processing industry coupled with rising demand for stearates in the building & construction industry.

Stearates are used as lubricating, releasing and anti-caking agents in plastic processing. Stearates are also used as acid scavengers in plastic processing and compounding.

They increase throughput and facilitate the formation of smoother and low friction surfaces. Increasing demand for stearates in pharmaceutical, personal care and textile industries across the globe is estimated to offer higher opportunities for market growth over the next few years.

However, volatility in prices of raw materials coupled with strict environmental regulations is projected to hamper market growth in the near future.

Request PDF brochure

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4110

Key Drivers of Global Stearates Market

Harsh environmental conditions adversely affect buildings. Excess water at construction sites can cause serious damage to buildings. Water is also considered responsible for the transport of substances such as microorganisms, salts or frost damage in cold conditions. Furthermore, dampness may occur in buildings due to poor quality of materials, faulty design, and poor construction. This can result in softening and crumbling of the plaster. Waterproofing and damp proofing can be carried out with surface treatment, guniting, and cavity wall construction. Special additives are added to cement and mortar in order to enhance their water-repelling properties.

Stearates are used as hydrophobic agents in the building & construction industry. In order to achieve a hydrophobic effect, it is necessary to cover active surfaces such as spikes and edges of the buildings. Stearates such as calcium, zinc, and sodium have higher swelling capacities and can be used as sealing agents in concrete. Stearates form gels when in contact with water, thus blocking the capillary system and causing hydrophobic effect. They prevent water from penetrating into the mortar, while keeping intact the water vapor diffusion in the mortar.

Stearates are used in various building applications. For instance, they are used in dry mortar, concrete, joint filers, and plasters. Stearates are also used in construction paints and cement paints. Stearates offer enhanced water repellent and flowing properties to construction materials. In concretes, stearates are primarily used in their dispersion forms. They act as a fluidizer and water-repelling agent. Waterproofing and surface treatment are two of the major applications of stearates in the building & construction industry. Stearates are mixed with cement and plaster to form waterproofing surfaces. Stearates such as magnesium, calcium, aluminum, zinc, and sodium are used as impermeable agents in the building & construction industry. They are also used in color concrete due to their ability to improve pigment wettability and dispersion.

More Trending Reports

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/estimates-of-substantial-rise-in-demand-for-electric-vehicles-to-reduce-carbon-footprint-to-create-immense-growth-opportunities-in-lithium-ion-battery-packs-market-explains-projected-worth-to-surpass-whopping-us-120-3-bn-by-203-301287445.html

Personal Care Industry to Boost Opportunities for Global Stearates Market

Personal care is another end-user industry that is anticipated to provide better opportunities for the stearates market over the next few years. Stearates can be used as colorants and anti-caking agents in many cosmetic products such as creams and ointments. They can also be used in make-up products such as mascara, eye shadow, and powders due to their protective and water repellent properties. Zinc stearates can offer anti-bacterial effect, especially in ointments. Aluminum stearates and distearates can also be used in creams and ointments due to their gelling properties and also because they act as viscosity modifiers and thixotrophic agents.

Buy Now

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=4110<ype=S

Asia Pacific Dominates Global Stearates Market

In terms of demand, Asia Pacific has been dominating the stearates market over the past few years. The region held over 40% of the global demand for stearates in This trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. High demand for stearates in the plastic & rubber processing industry has been a key factor for growth of the stearates industry in Asia Pacific.

of the global demand for stearates in This trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. High demand for stearates in the plastic & rubber processing industry has been a key factor for growth of the stearates industry in Asia Pacific. The region was followed by Europe, which is expected to experience sluggish market growth during the forecast period. North America is anticipated to offer opportunities for market growth, especially in pharmaceutical and building & construction industries. Market share of Rest of the World is projected to increase in the next few years.

Request Discount

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=4110

Fragmented Nature of Global Stearates Market

The stearates market is fragmented in nature. It is controlled by manufacturers with global presence. The top eight manufacturers – Baerlocher GmbH, FACI S.p.A., Norac Additives Inc., Dover Chemical Corporation, Ferro Corporation, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG, and PMC Biogenix, Inc.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/