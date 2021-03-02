Global Static Data Masking Market 2021 to 2028 vast growth: IBM, Informatica, Broadcom, Solix, IRI
The Data Masking Market was valued at USD 483.90 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1044.93 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.69% over the forecast period 2021 – 2028.
Static data masking (SDM) permanently replaces sensitive data by altering data at rest within database copies being provisioned to DevOps environments. Dynamic data masking (DDM) aims to temporarily hide or replace sensitive data in transit leaving the original at-rest data intact and unaltered.
Data masking (also known as data scrambling and data anonymization) is the process of replacing sensitive information copied from production databases to test non-production databases with realistic, but scrubbed, data based on masking rules.
Key Players of Global Static Data Masking Market: –
- IBM
- Informatica
- Broadcom
- Solix
- IRI
- Delphix
- Mentis
- Micro Focus
- Oracle
Global Static Data Masking Market by type: –
- On-Premises Deployment
- Cloud Deployment
Global Static Data Masking Market by End-user: –
- Finance
- Operations
- Marketing and sales
- Human Resource (HR)
- Others
Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Static Data Masking Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Static Data Masking Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Static Data Masking Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.
Global Static Data Masking Market by Geography Analysis: –
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
This report offers a deep-dive description of recent market trends and technological advancements that impact growth in the market. The report also includes decisive market highlights on presiding market drivers, restraints, and trends, besides offering an opportunity assessment to encourage informed investment decisions by leading market players in the Global Static Data Masking Market.
