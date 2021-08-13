Global Starch Derivatives Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global starch derivatives market is expected to grow from $52.13 billion in 2020 to $55.78 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.99%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for processed food. The starch derivatives market is expected to reach $64.12 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.55%.

The starch derivatives market consists of sales of starch derivatives by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture starch derivatives. A starch derivative is defined as modified starch, prepared by chemically processing inhabitant starch to alter its qualities. It is used for flocculation, adhesion, acid stability, process tolerance advancement, pH stability enhancement and shear stability in various industries.

The starch derivatives market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the starch derivatives market are Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Roquette Frères, Beneo, Penford Corporation, Stern-wywiol Gruppe, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Grain Processing Corporation, Tereos, Emsland-Starke Gmbh, Agrana Investment Corp., Gulshan Polyols, Fooding Company Limited, Foodchem International Corporation, Molinos Juan Semino SA, JP & SB International, Gujarat Ambuja Export, ShreeGluco Biotech Private Ltd, Shubham Starch Chem Pvt. Ltd., Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Sanstar Bio-Polymers Ltd., Jay Sardar Starch & Gum Consultant, Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd., Ambuja Exports Ltd, Daymer Ingredients Limited, and VIMAL PPCE.

The global starch derivatives market is segmented –

1) By Type: Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Hydrolysates, Cyclodextrin

2) By Raw Material: Corn, Cassava, Potato, Wheat

3) By Form: Dry, Liquid

4) By Application: Binder, Thickener And Stabilizer, Sweetener, Lustering Agent, Powdering Agent, Fish Culture Feed, Expanded Feed, Caking Agent, Dehumidification Agent, Others.

5) By End-User Industry: Food And Beverage, Medical Industry, Chemical Industry, Personal Care And Hygiene Industry, Paper And Pulp Industry, Others

The starch derivatives market report describes and explains the global starch derivatives market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The starch derivatives report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global starch derivatives market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global starch derivatives market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

