Global Stairlift Market || keyplayers Harmar Mobility LLC, Platinum Stairlifts Ltd., MediTek Stairlifts, Savaria Corp, and Sugiyasu Corporation.
- The report “Global Stairlift Market, By Rail Orientation (Curved and Straight), By User Orientation (Seated, Standing and Perched, and Integrated), By Installation Type (Indoor and Outdoor), By End-User Industry (Residential Buildings, Hospitals and Clinics, and Commercial Spaces), and By Region (North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2022.”
- On April 2, 2019 – Handicare had announced that commercial launch of its A-Series Ceiling Lift System in North America. The A-Series intuitive design puts control functions and diagnostic features in the hands of the caregiver or clinician while providing additional new features.
- On February 17, 2020, Thyssenkrupp announced to make good progress in the preparations for an Elevator transaction.
A major factor driving the global stairlift market growth is increasing ageing population with ageing-related health conditions such as hip fractures, traumatic brain injuries, Vitamin D deficiency, vision problems or lower body weakness. Rising population with disabilities as well as lifestyle-altering diseases like osteoarthritis and obesity are leading to rising demand for the product which is, in turn, augmenting the growth of the global stairlift market. Growing adoption of mobility devices by the consumers, coupled with the technological innovations of the product are some among the major factors fuelling the target market growth. Offering devices with better functionality and safety features at nominal prices can create a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers in the target market. Key players in the target market are aiming at customized offerings of the product which are ergonomic in design and convenient in installation.
The global Stairlift market accounted for US$ 1.32 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of rail orientation, user orientation, installation type, end-user industry, and region.
- By rail orientation, the global stairlift market has been bifurcated into curved and straight sub-segments.
- By user orientation, seated orientation sub-segment is dominating the target market and is expected to maintain its dominance in the target market throughout the forecast period.
- By installation type, indoor stairlift sub-segment is projected to grow significantly compared to the outdoor sub-segment.
- By end-user industry, residential building sub-segment is the dominating the global stairlift market currently.
- By region, North America is dominating the global stairlift market, currently. This can be attributed to increasing geriatric population and increasing incidences of obesity and arthritis in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global Stair Lift market includes Handicare AS, Stannah Lifts Holdings Ltd, Acorn Stairlifts Inc., ThyssenKrupp AG, Bruno Independent Living Aids Inc., Otolift Stairlifts Ltd., Harmar Mobility LLC, Platinum Stairlifts Ltd., MediTek Stairlifts, Savaria Corp, and Sugiyasu Corporation.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Handicare AS,
Stannah Lifts Holdings Ltd
Acorn Stairlifts Inc.
ThyssenKrupp AG
Bruno Independent Living Aids Inc.
Otolift Stairlifts Ltd.
Harmar Mobility LLC
Platinum Stairlifts Ltd.
MediTek Stairlifts
Savaria Corp
Sugiyasu Corporation
