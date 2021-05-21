Global Stadium Lighting Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Industry Size Research Report Forecast up to 2027

Stadium lightings are the high intensity artificial light which illuminates indoor as well as outdoor playing fields. These are widely used in sports, live events or concerts as stage lighting. The rise in demand for various sports like Cricket, FIFA Football is expected to drive the global stadium lighting market during this forecast period.

Upcoming National and International sports events will increase the demand for stadium lighting which is expected to boost the growth of global stadium lighting market. Furthermore, reducing cost of LEDs will have the positive impact on global stadium lighting market growth. Moreover, reduction in lifecycle operating costs of stadium is expected to propel the global stadium lighting market growth. In addition to that, enhancing experiences of fans using LEDs will fuel the global stadium lighting market growth.

However, high cost of equipment’s is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global stadium lighting market growth. Also, Lack of Standardization will affect the growth of global stadium lighting market. Furthermore, rapidly increase in product testing cost is expected to hamper the global stadium lighting market growth.

Global Stadium Lighting Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Panasonic, General Electric, LG Electronics, Hubbell, Acuity Brands, Zumtobel Group, Cree, Eaton, Musco Sports Lighting, and Philips Lighting.

Global Stadium Lighting Market Taxonomy

By Solution Set-Up

Indoor Set-Up

Outdoor Set- Up

By Installation Type

New Installation

Retrofit Installation

By Offerings

Services

Control Systems

Lamps & Luminaries

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

