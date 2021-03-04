Global Sports Tourism Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 35.0% during 2019–2024

The global sports tourism market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.0% during the forecast period.

Since, travel implies movement, travel Sports Type was originally associated with the computer reservations system (CRS) of the airlines industry, but now is used more inclusively, incorporating the broader tourism sector as well as its subset the hospitality industry. While travel Sports Type includes the computer reservations system, it also represents a much broader range of Destinations, in fact increasingly so. The tourism industry must keep up with the introduction of new technologies. The e-sports tourism is expected to bring new opportunities in the market in near future.

Individual & group is expected to account the highest market share in current year and is expected to grow at fastest rate

On the basis of end-user, the market is bifurcated into individual & group and institution. Individual & group is expected to account the highest market share in current year and is expected to grow at fastest rate large number of travelers travelling as a solo participant or audience with sports as reason to travel.

Geography Insight

Geographically, Europe is the largest sports tourism market with different type of sports being played in different countries. Besides, the region organizes some of the major sports tournaments and events attracting domestic and international audience.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the sports tourism market are BAC Sports, Club Europe Holidays Ltd., Gullivers Sports Travel Limited, Inspiresport, MATCH Hospitality, QuintEvents, Sports Travel & Hospitality Group, THG Sports, Unique Sports Travel Limited, and Victory Sports Tours.

